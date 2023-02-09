ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Unilever expects Chinese 'consumption boom' in wake of lockdowns

By Richa Naidu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday it expects a "consumption boom" in China as lockdowns ease, flagging $1.5-$2 trillion in "excess household savings" it believes could boost its sales in the country and in Southeast Asia.

After almost three years of a "zero-COVID" strategy, Beijing dropped restrictions almost completely in early December. In January, China's cabinet said it would boost imports and promote a consumption recovery to boost the economy.

As Chinese consumers have limited options where they can invest their savings, with the housing market not a viable option, Unilever Chief Executive Alan Jope said: "We are expecting to see a little bit of a consumption boom in China."

"If you look at things like air flight bookings, travel and hotels, cinema occupancy, China's coming back quite quickly," Jope said.

Chinese tourists will also boost consumption in Southeast Asian countries including Thailand and Vietnam, the company said.

Lunar New Year consumption was reported in January as 12.2% higher than last year by China's tax authority, while domestic holiday trips for the same period surged 74%, as people celebrated outside their homes for the first time in years.

The country's economic activity swung back to growth in January, with domestic orders and consumption driving output higher.

Unilever reported on Thursday that full-year underlying sales in China fell 1% as people stayed home. The country is one of the company's top three markets by sales, with the other two being the United States and India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204zWh_0khXPkRC00

On Wednesday, ratings agency Fitch revised its forecast for China's economic growth in 2023 to 5.0% from 4.1%, led mostly by consumption.

The luxury industry is also keeping an eye on China, with hopes high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

London-based reporter covering retail and consumer goods, analysing trends including coverage of supply chains, advertising strategies, corporate governance, sustainability, politics and regulation. Previously wrote about U.S. based retailers, major financial institutions and covered the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

China Growing Pigs in Huge High Rise Buildings

China is constructing giant towers with dozens of stories to farm pigs, The New York Times reports, in a massive drive to get the country's animal supplies caught up with demand and stabilize prices in the country. The small rural town of Ezhou in central China, for instance, constructed a...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Benzinga

1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?

Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy