Glen Cove man facing several charges following major drug bust
A Glen Cove man is facing serious charges following an 8-month investigation that led to a major drug bust.
News 12
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
News 12
Second man in custody after Friday quadruple shooting in Tremont
Police say a second man has been taken into custody in connection to a quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one man dead and three others injured. Jose Parilla was arrested and is now facing multiple charges after allegedly killing 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith. Police arrested 51-year-old Salvatore Rivera Saturday...
Herald Community Newspapers
MS-13 member pleads guilty to 2020 Hempstead murder
Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, a reputed member of the MS-13 street gang, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges for two shootings in Hempstead in 2020. Gutierrez-Marcos, 20, who is also known as Inqueto, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is in custody and could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on March 23. The Nassau County District Attorney’s office is recommending 25 years to life.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
longisland.com
Alleged Queens Drug Dealer Arrested in Connection with Fatal Overdose of Nassau County Resident
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Queens man at 5:40pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Valley Stream. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident, led to the arrest of Defendant Derrick Perry, 48, of 112-04 167th Street, Jamaica.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer indicted on first-degree murder charges
38-year-old Randy Jones was arrested earlier this week after being tracked down and apprehended by law enforcement in Rockland County.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Man arrested for shoplifting dies in NYPD custody
A 47-year-old man who was arrested in January for shoplifting died in NYPD custody at a Manhattan hospital on Thursday, police announced Friday.
longisland.com
NCPD: Woman Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash with 10 Year-Old in Vehicle
The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Lawrence. According to Police, Defendant Rachael Hess, 44, of 796 Lanett Avenue, Far Rockaway was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Black Honda HRV operated by a 37-year-old male, who then collided with a gray Jeep operated by a 46-year-old male who were stopped at a red light.
Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Long Island Motel In Early-Morning Heist
Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.Detectives said the suspect…
Sanitation Worker Airlifted After Garbage Truck Crashes On Long Island
A sanitation worker is recovering after a garbage truck crashed on Long Island Friday morning, Feb. 10.The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in Riverhead on Kirby Lane, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.Investigators said the truck was backing up when it collided with a parked d…
nassauobserver.com
Nassau County Legislature Honors NCPD Officer Who Saved Life For Top Cop
Recently, the Nassau County Legislature honored 8th Precinct Nassau County Police Officer Chelsea Penn for her heroic rescue of a woman on a train tracks, who was trying to commit suicide. On September 11th, 2022, Officer Penn was on patrol in Hicksville and stopped at a train crossing where the...
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
Sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck seriously injured in accident Friday morning
Riverhead Town Police are seeking information about a motor vehicle accident in Jamesport this morning that seriously injured a sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck backed into a parked dump truck on Kirby Lane in Jamesport shortly before 10 o’clock this...
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
