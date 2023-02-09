ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

News 12

Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau

Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
BALDWIN, NY
PIX11

Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
CORAM, NY
News 12

Second man in custody after Friday quadruple shooting in Tremont

Police say a second man has been taken into custody in connection to a quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one man dead and three others injured. Jose Parilla was arrested and is now facing multiple charges after allegedly killing 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith. Police arrested 51-year-old Salvatore Rivera Saturday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

MS-13 member pleads guilty to 2020 Hempstead murder

Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, a reputed member of the MS-13 street gang, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges for two shootings in Hempstead in 2020. Gutierrez-Marcos, 20, who is also known as Inqueto, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is in custody and could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on March 23. The Nassau County District Attorney’s office is recommending 25 years to life.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

NCPD: Woman Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash with 10 Year-Old in Vehicle

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Lawrence. According to Police, Defendant Rachael Hess, 44, of 796 Lanett Avenue, Far Rockaway was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Black Honda HRV operated by a 37-year-old male, who then collided with a gray Jeep operated by a 46-year-old male who were stopped at a red light.
LAWRENCE, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BRONX, NY

