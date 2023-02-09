Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Attorney Floyd Skinner was the owner of Club Indigo, Grand Rapids’ first Black nightclub
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ethel B. Coe, activist, singer, actress, humanitarian, and the first Black woman to run for public office in Grand Rapids.
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Helen Jackson Claytor Is The True Social Justice Warrior Grand Rapids Needed
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Paul I. Phillips, the 1st Black Elected Public Officer in Grand Rapids, and father of Grand Rapids Black History.
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Did You Know Dr. Robert W. Claytor was the Founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Helen Jackson Claytor, educator, social justice warrior, and first Black board president of both the Grand Rapids and national YWCA.
Extreme Milkshake Bar Moving to Downtown Grand Haven, Expanding with Food Menu
Less than a year after opening, a shop serving extreme milkshakes, bubble waffles, coffee and more is relocating to downtown Grand Haven. Bad Habit first opened at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven March 4, 2023. Co-owners Bonnie Brown and John Zervas felt there was a lack of dessert...
He Made Millions Selling Illegal Pez Dispensers: ‘The Pez Outlaw’ of Dewitt, Michigan
Oh, my goodness...it's another dastardly Michigan desperado!. He was not a murderer...not a kidnapper...not an embezzler.....not even a jaywalker. His crime was sneaking European Pez dispensers into the United States. His name is Steve Glew from the town of Dewitt in Clinton County. Netflix has produced a docu-drama about Steve,...
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Say it ain't so! New changes are coming to the shores of South Haven-- and not everyone is happy about it. Located across from Lake Michigan on St. Joseph Street, the Kids' Corner Playground has been a favorite place for kids and families to run, jump, and play while enjoying a fun day at the beach. However, that's about to change!
Learn Something New With Return Of Free Classes At Grand Rapids Public Museum
We all know that Knowledge is power. But once school is over, you may find yourself missing out on learning new things. Or, maybe you have a curious young one that wants to expand the base they already have. Thankfully, Grand Rapids has a few sources for free educational courses for people of all ages and interests.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
This Grand Rapids Coffee Shop for Parents is Perfect for your Next Playdate
Once you become a parent, it can feel impossible to get any time of your own. I mean, have you ever tried to take a shower with a toddler in your home? It's going to be a speed shower if you're lucky to finish before someone is at the bathroom door yelling for your help.
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Another West Michigan Brewery Goes Up For Sale, This Time in Downtown Wayland
On the heels of Elk Brewing's liquidation sale in Grand Rapids and just months after Tapistry Brewing in Bridgman went up for sale, comes news that yet another craft brewery in West Michigan has gone up for sale. Located in downtown Wayland, OpenRoad Brewery was just listed on the market...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
Is MTV’s Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Right Now?!
For those of you who have not seen the show over the past 10 years, Catfish. "is an American reality-based documentary television series airing on MTV about the truths and lies of online dating." Pretty much, there are people lying about their identities to find love. Sadly, the reason the...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0