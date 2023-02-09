ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

OnlyInYourState

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan

No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Family-owned brewery reconfigures operations for local distribution

Harmony Brewing Company is full speed ahead in its transition to a production brewery. Last year, Harmony packed up its Harmony Hall operation, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, and moved out to Kentwood, near Gerald R. Ford International Airport, as a pivot to its business plan. It’s original Harmony Brewing location, 1551 Lake Drive SE, remains open and serving up its beer and pizza.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State

Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

