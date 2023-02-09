Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Scenes from the 2023 Grand Rapids Polar Plunge
The crowds gathered next to the giant red “Plungester,” as anxious participants made their way up the steel stairs to the icy precipice of freezing water, the shallow pool that awaited their charitable plunge. About 300 participants lined up to jump on a sunny Saturday afternoon. “There’s quite...
OnlyInYourState
You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan
No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
Extreme Milkshake Bar Moving to Downtown Grand Haven, Expanding with Food Menu
Less than a year after opening, a shop serving extreme milkshakes, bubble waffles, coffee and more is relocating to downtown Grand Haven. Bad Habit first opened at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven March 4, 2023. Co-owners Bonnie Brown and John Zervas felt there was a lack of dessert...
Hudsonville store in possession of popular sweater
A Hudsonville thrift shop is generating a lot of buzz after a sweater seen on a popular TV series was brought to their store.
Attorney Floyd Skinner was the owner of Club Indigo, Grand Rapids’ first Black nightclub
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ethel B. Coe, activist, singer, actress, humanitarian, and the first Black woman to run for public office in Grand Rapids.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
"I love this place." | Mr. Gyros on Alpine Ave. closing its doors for good
WALKER, Michigan — A popular Grand Rapids area drive-thru will close its doors for good Thursday night. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru & Takeout announced their closing Wednesday, after 12 years of bringing smiles and "America's Best Hummus!" to Alpine Avenue. The guy behind the drive-thru window all of those decades,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Family-owned brewery reconfigures operations for local distribution
Harmony Brewing Company is full speed ahead in its transition to a production brewery. Last year, Harmony packed up its Harmony Hall operation, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, and moved out to Kentwood, near Gerald R. Ford International Airport, as a pivot to its business plan. It’s original Harmony Brewing location, 1551 Lake Drive SE, remains open and serving up its beer and pizza.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State
Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
TAKE A LOOK INSIDE: The Green Well Pub completes renovations, reopens to public
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Hills neighborhood staple in Grand Rapids is giving us a first look inside their newly renovated pub. The Green Well closed at the end of January to start an extensive interior renovation. The move is part of a larger plan by their parent company Essence Restaurant Group to make their businesses more welcoming and modern.
Kalamazoo County fails to take family cabin by eminent domain
A family will get to keep their cottage for a while longer after another attempt by Kalamazoo County to take it was denied.
He Made Millions Selling Illegal Pez Dispensers: ‘The Pez Outlaw’ of Dewitt, Michigan
Oh, my goodness...it's another dastardly Michigan desperado!. He was not a murderer...not a kidnapper...not an embezzler.....not even a jaywalker. His crime was sneaking European Pez dispensers into the United States. His name is Steve Glew from the town of Dewitt in Clinton County. Netflix has produced a docu-drama about Steve,...
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
