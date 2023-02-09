Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag makes Marcus Rashford admission after Leeds winner
Erik ten Hag believes Man Utd's Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe after his goal in the 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Player ratings as City cruise to crucial win
Player ratings as Manchester City cruise to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Man Utd fixtures: Next six games after win over Leeds at Elland Road
A rundown of Manchester United's next six games, including matches in the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup against the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Spurs' stance on selling Harry Kane amid interest from Man Utd & Bayern Munich
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined not to allow striker Harry Kane to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price.
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as late double gives Red Devils win
Player ratings from the Premier League meeting between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'
Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich head-to-head record
A look at Paris Saint-Germain's head-to-head record against Bayern Munich, all of which has taken place in the Champions League.
Man Utd Injuries & suspensions ahead of Leeds trip
The latest injury and suspension news for Manchester United ahead of their trip to Leeds in the Premier League.
Nemanja Vidic provides assessment of Erik ten Hag's Man Utd
Nemanja Vidic has revealed his thoughts on the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United.
Europa League knockout playoff TV guide: How to watch Man Utd, Barca & Juventus in UK, USA & Canada
Here's where you can watch some of the world's biggest clubs in the Europa League playoffs.
Tottenham fixtures: Next six games including AC Milan & FA Cup after Leicester loss
Tottenham's upcoming fixture list with Champions League and FA Cup games on the horizon following the 4-1 defeat to Leicester.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world
Tottenham injuries & suspensions ahead of AC Milan Champions League clash
The Tottenham Hotspur players that are either suspended or injured for the club's Champions League tie against Milan on February 14.
Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones
Southampton have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has been sacked.
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Liverpool midfielder
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson amid criticism from some over his recent performances.
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal fixtures: Next six games including Man City crunch clash after Brentford draw
Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League following their draw with Brentford.
Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
The predicted Everton lineup Sean Dyche could use in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Leeds vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Leeds vs Man Utd in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0