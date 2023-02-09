ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

How the LoL meta could be impacted by Patch 13.3

Riot Games is keeping up its streak of major updates in League of Legends season 13. The previous Patch 13.1 saw important ADC and fighter item changes. Now, the balance team is setting its eyes on the support class while also fine-tuning the jungle meta. Paired with a long list...
dotesports.com

Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator

European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today. But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.
dotesports.com

Annie rockets to monstrous LoL win rate after 13.3 buffs

Annie was, after almost a full year of mindlessly wandering around Summoner’s Rift and trying to compete with the Yones and Veigos of League of Legends, finally given some love in Patch 13.3. The buffs, which were only supposed to be quality-of-life changes, skyrocketed her win rate. According to...
dotesports.com

Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game

Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
dotesports.com

A planned Valkyrie nerf might not make it into Apex Legends season 16

Apex Legends season 16 is set to bring major changes to the game, including tons of balance changes that will almost certainly shift the meta. Some things might not change from this season to the next, however, such as Valkyrie’s longtime domination of the Apex Games. Valkyrie has remained...
dotesports.com

Here’s all the new CS:GO skins in the Revolution case

Counter-Strike blesses its players with some of the most exciting skins in any game. Most weapon skins are created by fans and make their way into the skin-trading system, making money for creators, Valve, and the people that sell them on. The Revolution Case is the next case in a...
dotesports.com

CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case

CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.
dotesports.com

LEC fans are elated after long-awaited BO3 match exceeds expectations

The first best-of-three of the 2023 season of the LEC delivered an exciting series, meeting fans’ expectations of the new format for the group stage of the European League of Legends competition. The series between Team Vitality and Team Heretics gave the viewers all they could hope for from a best-of-three match that went all the way, with both teams showcasing growth within the series.
dotesports.com

The king struggles in LEC return: Has Rekkles lost his spark?

When the title of “LEC G.O.A.T.” comes up in general conversation, only a couple of names pop up consistently for League of Legends fans. Some look to crown the greatest player at what many consider the most pivotal role in the game, the mid lane. With that line of thought, many land on six-time LEC champion G2 mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther. Some fans may lean toward longevity at such a high level of play like MAD Lions support Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov, who’s been on a starting tier-one European roster for over eight years.
dotesports.com

Karmine Corp enters female VALORANT scene with new lineup

Karmine Corp has entered the VALORANT female scene after unveiling its first roster last night. The team will compete in the open tournament of the 2023 VCT Game Changers. The French-speaking roster is made up of players who already competed in the female circuit last year. The team will be coached by former CS:GO pro Laaw, as well as VCT French caster Emma.
dotesports.com

New Street Fighter 6 content won’t get a spotlight at Capcom Cup

Capcom is set to have what might be a record-breaking year for company game sales in 2023, with Street Fighter 6 being a big part of that forecast. However, new information about the blockbuster fighting game won’t be shown at Capcom Cup. Typically, when a publisher hosts an event,...
dotesports.com

Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene

Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether. TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit...

