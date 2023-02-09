ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan your week ahead with WNC Parent – Feb. 10

By Chris Worthy
 3 days ago
During this week of love, there is plenty to do to escape February’s unpredictable weather. See a show, join in a free library program (some require registration, so check before you go), and check out the Biltmore Gardens Railway before it finishes. And believe it or not, it is time to make summer camp plans! Don’t miss our day camp and overnight camp guides at wncparent.com, along with tips to help you choose a camp for your kids, plan a “parent camp,” and much more.

Stay in touch on social media @wncparent, and get your organization’s family-friendly events on our calendar by emailing chris@worthyplace.com.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is Feb. 10 – 12 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

“Rent” – School Edition continues through Feb. 12 at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

PAWS for Reading is at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Henderson County Main Library. Sign-up to read to a therapy dog. To register, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Garden Club is at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Henderson County Main Library. Help plant and take care of the library’s sensory garden. All ages are welcome but children younger than age 6 require a caregiver's supervision. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Stroller Revolution with Homegrown Families meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Remaining active or restarting activity can be a struggle in late pregnancy and the early postpartum period. Join other parents and caregivers in this fun and functional workout group aimed at getting and keeping you moving, loving your body as it is, and connecting with one another. The group meets at French Broad River Park (508 Riverview Drive, Asheville) or at the Asheville Mall if needed due to weather. Confirm the location at facebook.com/AshevilleHomegrownFamilies or in the private Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/559638917507718.

ecoExplore: Birding for Kids, an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum, is at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Swannanoa Library. Grades K – 5. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828-250-6486.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Tiny Tots Yoga is at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Swannanoa Library. Call 828-250-6486 or email swannanoa.library@buncombecounty.org.

Celebrate Love My Library Day from 3 – 6 p.m. Feb. 15 with activities throughout the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Four O’Clock Club for grades K – 5 is at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Henderson County Main Library. Celebrate Love My Library Day with a recycled book craft. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

ecoExplore: Birding for Kids, an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum, is at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Leicester Library. Grades K – 5. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828- 250-6480.

Biltmore Gardens Railway – Wonders of the World is open through Feb. 20 at Biltmore Estate. See handcrafted, botanical model train displays. For tickets, visit biltmore.com.

Looking ahead:

Wee Trade Children’s Consignment Sale is Feb. 24 – 26 at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit weetradecarolinas.com.

