Jersey Township approves rezoning that will bring 5 warehouses to Worthington Road

Commercial development is showing no signs of slowing down in Jersey Township.

Jersey Township Trustees unanimously approved rezoning about 70 acres of farmland to a planned unit development, or PUD, during the Feb. 6 meeting. The 10 parcels southwest of the Worthington Road and Putnam Road SW intersection had previously been zoned neighborhood business and rural residential.

Jersey 1820, Ltd., the property owner, plans to build five warehouses on the site. All five buildings combined will total more than 1 million square feet, according to the plans.

Jersey Township Administrator Rob Platte said after the meeting that the township wants developments such as this one that stay in the township and increase the commercial tax base.

"I think that the benefit and new revenue to the township and keeping the property within the township are the goals of the trustees with this," he said.

During a presentation about the development, the township's planning consultant Holly Mattei said a PUD allows developers to create their own zoning document for a specific area. She said the original request was submitted in August and township officials spent months editing the zoning text and development plan with the developer to alleviate areas of concern. After a public hearing Jan. 10, only a few items were left to address.

Updated PUD language specified all structures on the property must use public water services, Mattei said. As previously reported, the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District is brining a 16-inch water line down Worthington Road later this year.

A septic system will be permitted for one building to start. If the property owner desires to build another structure before the SWLCWSD has sewer lines in that area, Mattei said the developer will have to come back to the trustees for approval. Platte, who is also a consultant for SWLCWSD, previously said the water and sewer district will have sewer lines in the area by 2025.

Once sewer lines are in the area, Mattei said the buildings that do use septic systems will be required to connect to the sewer lines within 12 months.

Since the Jan. 10 meeting, Mattei said the permitted uses list had also been updated to remove all the manufacturing uses related to animal food products, sugar, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and other uses that could have different impacts on the area. She said motor vehicle sales and gas stations were also removed from the permitted use list.

She said some electrical-type uses were added given that the Intel Corporation will make semiconductors just a few miles away from the Worthington Road site.

Mattei said six foot mounds will surround most of the development, except in some areas where there are detention ponds. Indian grasses will be planted on top of the mounds, Mattei said, and it should grow to about three feet in height, bringing the total buffering to about nine feet.

Platte said the final documents, including the full set of plans, will be added to the township's website.

The PUD will take effect in 30 days, Platte said after the meeting.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

Twitter: @MariaDeVito13