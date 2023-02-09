ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$220 Million Worth Liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC), Altcoins Mark Second Day of Losses

Pro-Ripple Lawyer: Bitcoin (BTC) Will Not Be Security Even if Satoshi Had Sold It

Jim Cramer Said He Has Been Awaiting 'The Big Sweep' in Crypto, Here's What He Meant

BestChange Turns 15 with 200 Trusted Exchangers Listed

BestChange is a unique exchanger directory well known for its user-friendliness and safety for newcomers interested in exchanging USD to BTC via card systems or bank transfers. On June 19, 2022, the exchanger celebrated its 15th anniversary: it is older than cryptocurrencies themselves. While the popularity of cryptocurrencies among retail...
Cardano (ADA) Reaches First Major Support Level: Here's Why This Is Pivotal

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 1,364% as Following Happened to SHIB

Ripple CEO Calls Global Regulatory Developments “Energizing”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to social media Twitter recently to express his views on the global regulatory developments surrounding the cryptocurrency industry. In a series of tweets, the CEO referred to the recent advancements as "energizing" and highlighted the positive steps taken by various countries in providing clarity and direction to the sector.
Former Ripple Chief Engineer Slams CBDC on XRP Notion, Here's Why

Nick Bougalis, the former director of engineering at Ripple, commented on the much debated topic of how a CBDC could run on XRP. Bougalis said the idea is absurd to say the least, given that XRP is a digital asset, not a technology. In addition, the cryptographer said that all absurd predictions and outlandish claims about the future of XRP, actively circulating in the community, are silly "hopium nonsense."
Former SEC Official Reacts to PayPal’s Decision to Ditch Its Stablecoin

PayPal has halted its work on its stablecoin due to partner Paxos being investigated by the New York Department of Financial Services. The payment provider was expected to release the stablecoin in the near future but has now canceled its plans. Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official John Reed...
Cardano Ranks Biggest Staking Network After Ethereum, Here Are Details

Ark Invest's Former Analyst Makes New Ethereum (ETH) Prediction: Details

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shows 1,000% Spike, Here's Why

Millions of Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokens Bought by Biggest BNB Whale Ahead of This Release

Arbitrum's Triumph Over Optimism: Here's Story Behind It

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forms Unique Pattern

The vibrant and mercurial world of cryptocurrencies might soon start buzzing with excitement once again. According to a recent analysis by the well-respected CryptoQuant contributor, Grizzly, Bitcoin appears to have formed a pattern that has previously been seen in market bottoms, one that has the potential to foretell a long-term rising trend.
Kraken Trading Volume up 20% Despite SEC Crackdown: Here's What's Happening

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 10

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Burn Innovation to Go Live in Next 24 Hours: Details

70.8 Million XRP Found in Wallets of These Investors

According to WhaleStats, there are more than 70.8 million XRP in the accounts of BNB and other assets on the network of the same name. Given the current token price of $0.38 per XRP, that volume can be estimated at $27.34 million. XRP currently accounts for 2.41% of the combined...

