Georgia baseball maintains lofty facilities plan overhaul, two years away from completion

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia baseball is two years away from completing a facilities upgrade that will make it more competitive with other SEC facilities.

Facilities projects across the nation have been challenged by the current construction complications and inflationary issues.

Still, second-year athletic director Josh Brooks plans for the Bulldogs to have renovated baseball, softball and football stadiums completed in the next two years, in addition to a new indoor tennis facility.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

