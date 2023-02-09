Girls basketball: Black River blasts Brookside to ensure first winning season since 2010-11

Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Avon goes cold after building big lead, but hangs on for OT win over Lorain
LORAIN — Mike Fitch said he felt like he aged about 10 years Saturday night watching his Avon Eagles take on Lorain in a non-conference tournament tune-up. In the end, Fitch was breathing easier after the Eagles hung on for a 52-47 win in overtime. Avon (14-7) built a...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Sam Toniolo provides added spark as Avon beats Midview
AVON — Avon has relied on junior guard Zane Austin and sophomore forward Nolan Good for offensive production, but the two starters got plenty of help off the bench to close out a 62-52 victory over Midview in Southwestern Conference play Friday night. The help came in the form...
Chronicle-Telegram
High school wrestling: Columbia reigns supreme, adds Lorain County League tournament championship to dual meet title
HENRIETTA TWP. — Columbia put a stamp on its season of domination in the Lorain County League on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders came away with four champions, seven finalists and 13 placers to add the conference tournament championship to the dual meet and middle school titles they won the past few weeks.
Chronicle-Telegram
High school hockey: Amherst pulls off shocker, upsets Mentor to make Baron Cup final
BROOKLYN — As Amherst came off the ice Saturday afternoon, Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League commissioner Ryan Kelber best summed up what had just transpired: “You can never count out a Steve Morris-coached team.”. Morris' fifth-seeded Comets pulled off a stunner, taking down Red Division champion Mentor...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls sectional basketball: Dominant first half sends Lorain past Firestone
LORAIN — Everything came together for Lorain in the first half against Firestone. The Titans played strong defense and reached the free throw line 22 times in opening a 28-point lead and cruising to a 58-36 win in a Division I, Northeast 6, sectional opener Saturday. “We had some...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: North Ridgeville's title hopes dim after loss to Berea-Midpark
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The road to the program’s first conference championship since 2009 just got a lot more difficult for North Ridgeville after a disappointing 64-58 loss to Berea-Midpark on Friday to drop the Rangers to second place. All eyes were on next Friday’s showdown at Avon Lake,...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Carter McCray and Isabelle Niederst have Elyria Catholic back with a vengeance after last season's tough ending
Elyria Catholic was the last Lorain County team standing in the district tournament a year ago. The Panthers advanced to the Division III district final where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Warrensville Heights, which converted three foul shots with 7.7 seconds left to win by a point. Senior Carter...
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
Chronicle-Telegram
High school swimming: Avon Lake's Joe Swain sets two county records, gets two wins at sectional; Avon's Alex Downing also wins two events
CLEVELAND — Twos were wild Saturday at the Division I sectional swim meet at Cleveland State. Not only did Avon Lake senior Joe Swain and Avon junior Alex Downing pick up two individual wins for the third year in a row, Swain also set a pair of Lorain County records on the day.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain High assistant coach on administrative leave
LORAIN — A Lorain High assistant coach is on leave following allegations regarding his boundaries with students. Shawn Hood, an assistant boys varsity basketball coach and college and career readiness teacher, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 3 pending an ongoing investigation, according to documents obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Chronicle-Telegram
Ann D. Ferritto
Ann D. Ferritto, 89, of Grafton, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Brunswick Point Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements will appear in the Monday edition of the Chronicle-Telegram. The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral & Cremation Services of Elyria, are entrusted with arrangements, 440-332-4626.
sciotopost.com
2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Changes Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
Chronicle-Telegram
Local bands competing in third semifinal round of Tri-C High School Rock Off
JPEGS: ANTIMATTER, from left: Cooper Eberly, 18, bass; Alex Bitzan, 18, guitar; Ryan Saghy, 18, vocals; Daniel Durant, 18, guitar; Christian Gendics, 17, drums. BIG DAY NOWHERE, from left: Daniel Syrowski, 16, drums; Steven Washabaugh, 18, guitar and vocals. The 26th annual Tri-C High School Rock Off features three performance...
Chronicle-Telegram
Doug Gigliotti
Doug Gigliotti, 65, of Elyria, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a 25 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doug was born in Amherst, to Dr. Tom and Arlene Gigliotti on November 5, 1957. He grew up in Amherst with his nine siblings, all helping out at his father’s animal clinic, the Amherst Animal Clinic.
Chronicle-Telegram
Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman
Beloved mother and grandmother, Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman, 78, of Wellington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Louise grew up in Spencer and graduated from Black River High School in 1962. She married Raymond (Tony) Gossman in 1965 and they made their home in Wellington. During her life, Louise worked for 25 years as a hairdresser at Nancy's beauty salon. She volunteered her time listening to children read at Westwood Elementary, taught Sunday school to the primary aged children, actively participated in her church and spent time with family and caring for her three grandchildren.
Chronicle-Telegram
West River Road to close for sewer work
ELYRIA — A portion of West River Road will close beginning Wednesday for sewer line work. The closure will be on West River between Furnace Street and state Route 57 and is expected to last around two weeks. Motorists are asked to follow a detour route posted on Furnace.
OnlyInYourState
Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum
We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Chronicle-Telegram
Carolyn Oster
With heavy hearts after a short illness, Carolyn Oster (nee Rhodes), 91, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was loved by all her relatives and all who knew her. She truly was a saint. She was loved from the bottom of our hearts to our souls. She...
