Athens, GA

Local briefs include local government meetings in Athens

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
Today’s local government calendar includes a 2 o’clock meeting of the Athens Downtown Development Authority. It takes place at Authority offices in the Gameday Building on Broad Street. And the Athens-Clarke County Hearings Board is meeting this afternoon in a 4 o’clock session at City Hall.

The Madison County School District names its Teacher of the Year: April Pass teaches at Comer Elementary School.

The City Council in Auburn is working to restructure the starting salary for entry level police officers, looking to enhance hiring and retention of law enforcement officers in the city in Barrow County. The plan is to boost starting pay to more than $52 thousand.

The GBI is investigating a death in Royston: Royston police say a man shot and killed himself after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

Officials in Franklin County are expected to suspend the issuance of building permits and inspections. Franklin County Commissioners will likely impose the moratorium next month to give time for reconsideration of the fees charged for those permits. The Chair of the County Commission in Carnesville says those fees appear to be markedly higher in Franklin County than in surrounding counties.

There are domestic violence charges for a Gainesville man: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 year-old Justin Loggins after he allegedly hit and choked a woman at a home in east Hall. The incident is said to have happened last month; Loggins was arrested this week and was, at last report, being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

