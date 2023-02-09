Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Fred Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
People Magazine: 20 Years After Their Middle School Crush, Broadway Star and Software Engineer Reconnect
In a coincidence that Christy Altomare calls “like a Hallmark movie,” the Broadway performer unexpectedly reconnected with a long-ago crush from her days at Charles Boehm Middle School in Yardley. The two are now engaged, reports Michael Gioia for People. Altomare’s career in New York was running full...
Folds of Honor Opens its 2023 Scholarship Application Window
Folds of Honor, an organization that works with families of disabled or fallen veterans and first responders, has opened up this year’s scholarship application window. The organization began with Lt Col Dan Rooney’s flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. An F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, he became painfully aware of the realities families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled.
National Golf Expert Views Super Bowl Rivalry; Montgomery County Dominates
Jason Kelce tees off at the July 2022 inaugural Eagles Autism Golf Invitational at Merion Golf Club, noted by AmateurGolf.com. In the run-up to Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia v. Kansas City rivalry goes way beyond what happens on the gridiron. Best foods, best fans, best mascots are all up for side-by-side comparison. Jim Young, of AmateurGolf.com, did an East Coast/Great Plains rivalry look at golf.
Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023
West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia
Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local.
Fewer Americans may identify as white under proposed federal guidelines for Latinos, Arab Americans
Arabs and Latinos could gain the ability to self-identify as such under proposed federal guidelines aimed at reflecting the nation's true diversity.
