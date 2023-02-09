ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MONTCO.Today

Folds of Honor Opens its 2023 Scholarship Application Window

Folds of Honor, an organization that works with families of disabled or fallen veterans and first responders, has opened up this year’s scholarship application window. The organization began with Lt Col Dan Rooney’s flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. An F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, he became painfully aware of the realities families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled.
MONTCO.Today

National Golf Expert Views Super Bowl Rivalry; Montgomery County Dominates

Jason Kelce tees off at the July 2022 inaugural Eagles Autism Golf Invitational at Merion Golf Club, noted by AmateurGolf.com. In the run-up to Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia v. Kansas City rivalry goes way beyond what happens on the gridiron. Best foods, best fans, best mascots are all up for side-by-side comparison. Jim Young, of AmateurGolf.com, did an East Coast/Great Plains rivalry look at golf.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023

West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia

Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

 https://montco.today/

