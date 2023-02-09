ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia baseball maintains lofty facilities plan overhaul, two years away from completion

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9pwt_0khXMA6l00

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is two years away from completing a facilities upgrade that will make it more competitive with other SEC facilities.

Facilities projects across the nation have been challenged by the current construction complications and inflationary issues.

Still, second-year athletic director Josh Brooks plans for the Bulldogs to have renovated baseball, softball and football stadiums completed in the next two years, in addition to a new indoor tennis facility.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Red Clay Conference today at UGA

It's an annual student-run conference at the University of Georgia School of Law established to increase public awareness of environmental issues.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA goes Gator hunting

“We are saddened by Doc’s passing but are thankful for the data he provided and educational value his skeleton will provide."
ATHENS, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clarke County School District renames elementary schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clarke County School District has voted to rename two elementary schools to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district. Alps Road Elementary School will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
specialtycropindustry.com

UGA Specialist Provides Blueberry Harvest Tips

Blueberry harvest season is just around the corner for Southeast producers. Proper harvest and handling practices can make the difference in growers producing the best fruit quality. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, provided reminders for farmers during the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
accgov.com

Free Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restriction Event on Sat., April 15

An Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restricion Event will take place at the Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center at 4070 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The record restriction event is free of charge for up to 100 individuals who pre-register through Monday, March 20. Individuals will sign up for 30-minute time slots, which will also provide an opportunity to visit a free on-site job fair.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
116K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy