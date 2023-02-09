Read full article on original website
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
You Season 3 recap: All you need to know about the addictive thriller including is Love dead and who did Joe kill?
Here is a complete You season 3 recap, for fans that want to start season 4 but can't remember anything that happened last season!
Joe Goldberg takes his psycho killer act to London in Season 4 of ‘You’
Warning: “You” spoilers ahead. Joe Goldberg is back — and this time he’s wreaking havoc in Britain. The hit Netflix series “You” (now streaming the first part of Season 4) follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a seemingly polite, well-read man who considers himself to be romantic and intelligent — and often comes across that way to others. But, his urbane facade hides a delusional stalker/murderer. In Season 1 of the dark comedy/psychological thriller, Joe was living in New York and became obsessed with aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an ordeal which ended in her death. Season 2 found Joe in California, where...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Potatoes
On Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4, Harrison Ford sings along to Sugar Ray's "Every Morning." Everything else could have been terrible, and it would not have mattered. Harrison Ford singing along to "Every Morning" is a treasure of a TV moment and should be mentioned many times on the year-end lists.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers: Severide and Brett Have a Stalker
After a super short hiatus, we are back at Firehouse 51. Truck and Squad crashed on Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 12, with each team claiming superiority over the other. The beef was short-lived as they made up towards the episode's end. We've seen this once every eleven years or so.
‘Eight Is Enough’: Which Cast Members From the ’70s Show Are Still Alive?
The TV comedy-drama aired for five seasons from 1977 to 1981 on ABC. Here are the 'Eight Is Enough' cast members who are still alive.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Prevention
The Real Reason Why ‘Criminal Minds’ Stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney Aren't on the Show
While most of the BAU returned for duty in Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans are still having a hard time moving past one major flaw in the Paramount+ series. The absence of Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. Ever since the show began last fall, Rossi and the crime-fighting crew have...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Review: Past History
It has to be hard to be Joe Hill. He didn't grow up with Frank and feels like he's always living in his late father's shadow -- and he didn't even know the guy. He also isn't used to Frank disciplining his relatives the same way he would any cop who screwed up, which also contributed to his annoyance on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media. “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Endure and Survive
Tales of revenge with a post-apocalyptic backdrop are typically very good or very bad. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 confirmed my suspicions that The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 was planting seeds that would sprout one episode later and leave us with more casualties than before.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 13
Did Danny and Baez find the serial killer before it was too late?. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13, the pair raced across New York -- and against the clock -- in order to save more lives. Meanwhile, Erin and Eddie clashed when Eddie intervened in a murder case...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives: Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Exit
Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to more beloved characters. According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker are departing the Peacock daytime soap during next week's episodes. Thursday, February 16, marks their last installment of the series, according to the aforementioned magazine.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers: A Storm Hits the Hospital!
Chicago Med took a second hiatus of nearly a month soon after returning from its winter break, but it's FINALLY back. According to Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 spoilers, a storm is about to hit our favorite hospital -- literally and figuratively. The storm looks especially bad in the...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Carnival Row, Star Trek Picard, Hello Tomorrow!
While most of you are excited about the Super Bowl, I'm excited about what follows -- Next Level Chef!. Star Trek: Picard and Carnival Row begin their final seasons this week, and Apple debuts a gem of a dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!. The 12th Victim on Showtime promises Caril Ann...
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Trailer Sees Joel and Tommy Finally Reunite
HBO’s The Last of Us has aired its fifth episode and it was a brilliant ride as much of the season has been so far. Titled Endure and Survive, the episode aired a full two days ahead of its normal scheduled time, but that did not in any way dampen the viewing experience. HBO delivered a heart-wrenching tale of new-found friendships, love, and loss. Now HBO has released a trailer of what comes next.
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
