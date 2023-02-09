Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
An obscure dormitory building on Elm Street may hold the key to Danbury’s homelessness master plan
DANBURY — An obscure dormitory building on a downtown residential street is becoming part of the complex homelessness puzzle leaders are piecing together to find enough shelter for those without a roof and keep them off the streets permanently. “This is part of the recommendation of the task force...
darientimes.com
Trading places: Greenwich committee recommends building new ice rink on Strazza Field
GREENWICH — A Greenwich committee is recommending that the town build a new ice rink on Strazza Athletic Field, breaking a planning stalemate on how to fix the aging Dorothy Hamill Ice Rink. The new plan, announced Wednesday, still requires several approvals before any construction starts and would place...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Open government laws are not optional
It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Darien anti-bullying speaker says 'model kindness'
Darien anti-bullying speaker says 'model kindness'. On Jan. 26, YWCA Darien/Norwalk Parent Awareness and the Thriving Youth Task Force hosted the workshop “Creating a Bully-Free Culture: Modeling Kindness and Inclusivity for Our Children” with executive coach and corporate trainer Melissa Schulz. In addition to discussing bullying amongst our...
darientimes.com
Darien robotics program travel funding cut; students, staff say 'we'll make it work, I suppose.'
NORWALK — The January “New Year New Bots” competition in Norwalk was a culmination of weeks of work — a chance for the new Darien High School robotics club to showcase its hard work designing original bots and to face off against college students and professional battlebot competitors.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Women's Business Development Council a 'trustworthy steward of taxpayer dollars'
I’m exhausted. Not in the usual way. Sure, I work hard and have a lot of responsibilities, like most people. But I love my work and I enjoy my crazy life. I’m tired of the nonsense. I’m drained by the political ping-pong being played in our city. No matter how honest and sincere one is, the facts are never as salacious as misrepresentations and lies.
darientimes.com
No. 4 New Canaan dominates start to finish in first regular-season win over No. 2 Darien since 2017
DARIEN — It’s one thing to put together the best game of your season in a random FCIAC game on a Saturday afternoon on some Wednesday night. But you do it in a sold-out Darien Ice House against the No. 2 team in the state and your archrival? It can mean a whole, whole lot more.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Teacher compensation is broken; merit pay is a solution
There are few topics that can be agreed upon in today’s polarized world, but the benefits of providing children with an excellent education is one of them. How exactly excellence is defined, and how to bring about that excellence is debatable, at least in public education. One of the...
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: Tackling exercise one modified pushup at a time
One Sunday in the spring of 2017, a few weeks after I had rejoined Weight Watchers for my fifth journey, I was shopping near the gym in Stratford. After thinking about whether I should check out exercise now that I was back in a weight loss program, I decided to take the leap. I felt optimistic.
