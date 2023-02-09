Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Community College is taking applications for a new position. The part-time KEYS Clerk position is grant-funded and temporary. The selected applicant would be responsible for providing clerical, data entry, and scheduling for the KEYS program. The KEYS (Keystone Education Yields Success) program supports students in academic endeavors and...
Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
