A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.

JAMISON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO