Bucks 9-year-old graduates high school, considers Ivy League future
Look out, “Young Sheldon.” David Balogun, a 9-year-old Bucks County boy, is headed to college, and he’s looking at the Ivy League… and astrophysics.
Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023
West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
Educators, Pols, Parents Meet in Pottstown in Aftermath of State Ruling on Public School Funding
Tate Rep. Napoleon Nelson speaks in Pottstown on the state's school funding decision. A recent state court decision on school funding brought parents, politicians, and educators to Pottstown High School for discussion. Bo Koltnow covered it for WFMZ 69 News. The gathering sought clarity regarding a Feb. 7 education-finance decision...
phillyvoice.com
Temple grad students will continue picketing despite 'union-busting tactics'
Graduate students at Temple continued to picket on the school's North Philadelphia campus for a second straight week as they petition for a new contract that includes higher wages and better benefits. Members of the Temple University Graduate Students' Association union participating in the strike lost their tuition remission as...
Mercury
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
Mercury
Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts
NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
The Parry Mansion Museum, located in New Hope, is a popular historical spot for visitors to check out. Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel. In...
sanatogapost.com
Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions
HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison
A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
papreplive.com
McGurk pushes Golden Knights past Coatesville to defend Final Four title
WEST CHESTER >> The Coatesville girls basketball had favored West Chester Rustin on the ropes, the crowd was rolling with them and the smell of an upset was in the air at West Chester University’s Hollinger Fieldhouse. But, the gas tank that was so full of energy in the...
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Fred Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
Lidl warehouse coming to Keystone Trade Center in Falls in $145M deal
The Keystone Trade Center will soon have a new tenant, as German grocer Lidl recently purchased a 69-acre tract in for roughly $145 million at the growing industrial park in Falls. Lidl spokesperson Jessica Shangle confirmed the transaction, but said other details are still coming in to focus. ...
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
