Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023

West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, Pennsylvania. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mercury

Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Mercury

Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts

NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions

HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
POTTSTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Business Specializing in Charcuterie Boards Opens First PA Location in Jamison

A new business has opened in Bucks County, and those looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift are in for a treat. Graze Craze, a business that specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for gatherings, office catering and special events, recently opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2190 York Road, Suite 6, in Jamison. The business is the newest food franchise to join the community of award-winning brands affiliated with United Franchise Group.
JAMISON, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

