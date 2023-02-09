Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
ODVA Executive Director prevents Veterans Commission from meeting due to AG’s opinion on Governor’s appointees
A debacle at the Department of Veterans Affairs has forced the Oklahoma State Attorney General to weigh in, saying Governor Kevin Stitt “has not followed the proper appointment process.”
KTUL
Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Regents release diversity, equity and inclusion data requested by Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education released data on diversity, equity and inclusion programs after state Superintendent Ryan Walters requested it last month. During a January Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, Ryan Walters requested this data from the regents to examine how much money...
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
Lawmaker’s house purchased by OTA for proposed turnpike plans
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has purchased nine properties along the east-west connector portion of the proposed turnpike.
kosu.org
Headlines: Abortion exceptions bill, recreational marijuana & OU to the SEC
Senate committee approves exceptions to abortions. (Tulsa World) State House Speaker says school vouchers remain unpopular. (NewsOK) New legislation would mandate paid maternity leave for Oklahoma teachers. (KOSU) AG Drummond leaves future of Veterans’ Commission to the state legislature. (Tulsa World) Attorney General Gentner Drummond is making changes in...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
publicradiotulsa.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Republican Party to hold contentious leadership vote after governor’s race loss
Kansas Republicans are bracing for a potentially rancorous party leadership contest this weekend pitting a long-time GOP figure against a brash former statewide candidate who could take the party in a harder-edged direction. The fight over the party’s next chair comes as Republicans debate what lessons to take from their...
KTUL
AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked
Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol, are expected, and welcomed by leaders. The post False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
hppr.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
