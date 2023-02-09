ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Enfield Square | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Enfield Square, formerly Westfield Shoppingtown Enfield Square, is an enclosed shopping mall in Enfield, Connecticut. The mall is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. At 788,000 square feet (73,200 m2), Enfield Square is the 10th largest mall in the state of Connecticut, containing 54 shops, all on one level. As of 2018, there was only a single anchor store: Target.
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central

A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association

Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Avon residents on edge after string of burglaries

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – A string of burglaries in an Avon neighborhood over the past week has residents feeling on edge. According to the police, thieves have been hitting homes at dusk in the Woodford Hills section of Avon. The thieves are going through black sliders or open doors while no one is home. Neighbors […]
AVON, CT
UC Daily Campus

New brunch restaurant opens in Willington

A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
WILLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Avon Police Investigating 4 Home Burglaries

Police are investigating four home burglaries in Avon in the last few weeks, including two that were reported Thursday night. The police department said they responded to Woodford Hills just after 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary when they were called to Hazen Drive to investigate another. The residents...
AVON, CT
WTNH.com

Achiq Designs moves to Wallingford, has Valentine’s Day Sale

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! If you’re looking to spoil your loved one with some jewelry this year,. Achiq Designs has a special sale going on. “We’re going to have a lot of specials,” explains owner Fabiola Giguere. “We’re going to...
WALLINGFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
NORWICH, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newington, CT

Home to the known Mill Pond Falls, Newington, Connecticut, is a popular destination in New England for its incredible fall foliage and natural areas. It's part of Hartford County, with a population of 30,536 as of the 2020 census. The town's first settlers were from the nearby Wethersfield town, which...
NEWINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Union Targets Mayor’s Ed Board Influence

Leaders of the city’s teachers union called for the school board to have two additional elected members — and for the mayor to be stripped of his ed-board voting powers. Wilbur Cross High School teacher and New Haven Federation of Teachers (NHFT) executive board member Melody Gallagher put...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
VERNON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy