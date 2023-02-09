Read full article on original website
BBC
Omagh bombing: Inconsistent approach to Troubles cases, says Labour
The UK government is being "inconsistent" in how it is planning to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, according to a Labour peer. Baroness Angela Smith said the decision last week to grant of an inquiry into the Omagh bombing differed to the government's proposals in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted
Ethiopia has restricted social media and messaging platforms ahead of rival planned rallies following a split in the popular Orthodox Church. The row has caused deadly violence and began last month when some clerics accused the main church of ethnic discrimination, which it denies. The authorities banned protests by both...
Belgium detains two more EU lawmaker in graft investigation
ROME/BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors arrested one lawmaker and took another in for questioning on Friday in connection with a corruption scandal that has hit the European Parliament.
US News and World Report
Japan Govt Must Discuss Policy Goals With New BOJ Chief-Finance Minister Suzuki
TOKYO (Reuters) -A possible revision to a joint Japanese government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) statement that focuses on pulling the country out of deflation must be discussed with the new BOJ governor, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. "What to do with the statement is something the government must discuss...
BBC
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has said she will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. Ms Dorries, who has been Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005, said it had been "such an honour" to serve her constituents. Speaking on her own TalkTV show, Ms...
BBC
Montreal daycare crash: Trudeau says attack 'unimaginable'
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said the deaths of two children at a daycare that police say was deliberately rammed by a bus driver was "unimaginable". Mr Trudeau spoke as he attended a vigil on Thursday evening for the victims north of Montreal. Two four-year-olds were killed in Wednesday morning's...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC
Top lawyer to investigate if Scottish ferries contract was 'rigged'
Scotland's ferry procurement body is appointing a senior lawyer to investigate if a £97m contract for two new ships was "rigged". CMAL asked its legal firm, Addelshaw Goddard, to appoint a KC to lead an independent probe into the process. The two CalMac ferries are now £150m over budget...
BBC
Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.
BBC
London ULEZ expansion: Sadiq Khan opposed by Home Counties
Sadiq Khan is facing strong opposition from authorities bordering London over his plans to expand the ULEZ project. Authorities including Essex and Buckinghamshire are refusing to allow warning signs and cameras to be placed on their land. Hertfordshire County Council is also against the London mayor's plans to expand ULEZ.
BBC
Zoe Garbett: Green Party names London mayoral campaign candidate
The Green Party has announced Zoe Garbett as its candidate for the 2024 mayor of London elections. Ms Garbett, 35, works in a non-clinical role for the NHS. She is councillor for Dalston and Hackney, and came second in last year's Hackney mayoral race. The Greens finished third in the...
BBC
Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns
In India when you call someone "you", how do you address them? Do you call them a respectful "aap" or an informal "tu" or use the middle-of-the-road pronoun "tum"?. That's the question that Indian Twitter has been debating for the past few days. It started earlier this week with a...
Far-right party banned from upcoming election in Greece
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament has banned a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in the general election later this year. Parliament published the text of a legislative amendment Thursday that will disqualify the Greek National Party on the grounds that its...
Zelenskiy hopes for EU jets, gets standing ovation in Brussels
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that several European Union leaders were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help its battle against Russia's invasion.
BBC
Oxford business owner says council forced sign removal
A business owner has said a council is forcing him to remove a sign above his cafe that criticises traffic filters. Clinton Pugh, father of actor Florence Pugh, owns three food businesses in Oxford including Cafe Coco in Cowley Road. He says Oxford City Council is forcing him to remove...
US News and World Report
Spain Trains Ukrainian Volunteers Ahead of Expected Russian Offensive
TOLEDO (Reuters) - When Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, Alona, a Ukrainian who has lived in Spain for 14 years, felt compelled to return home to defend her country. Early this year the 35-year-old joined the Ukrainian armed forces, and just a few days later found herself back in Spain receiving basic combat training from the Spanish army.
