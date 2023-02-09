ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Radio: Jerry Lawler update, AEW and NXT reviews, tons of news

By Bryan Alvarez
 3 days ago

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including an update on Jerry Lawler, New Japan in Osaka, MLW, ratings, what AEW really needs right now, full reviews of Dynamite and NXT, and more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: Jerry Lawler update

6:00: NJPW in Osaka this weekend

8:21: MLW, other ratings notes

20:36: AEW Dynamite recap

54:39: NXT recap

1:11:30: AEW Rampage spoilers

