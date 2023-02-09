Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $50 Hack Turns This Plain Glass IKEA Cabinet into a High-End Statement Piece
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Rhubarb Is the Hot New Produce Print, Thanks to IKEA and Marimekko’s New Collection
Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of...
13 of the best blue homeware to shop now
From piercing bright skies and turquoise seas to Greek island homes – nothing fires the imagination and soothes the spirits quite like pleasing shades of blue.To channel those positive vibe, we’ve rounded up the best blue homewares to shop right now…1. Blue Glass Yala Jug, £24.95 (tumblers from a selection), Heavenly Homes And GardensChannel the art of Mediterranean living, with an indigo glass jug for wine, water and al-fresco entertaining.2. Ocean Star Fish Sharing Bowl, £7; Star Fish Plate, £2.50; Ocean Swirl Tumblers – 4 Pack, £8; Ocean Swirl Wine Glasses – 4 Pack, £8, and Ocean Print Plate, £2.50,...
IKEA’s KUGGIS Collection Is the Best Way to Get More Concealed Storage Out of Your Pantry or Craft Closet
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I know it sounds like I’m exaggerating, but I mean it when I say it: One slight shift in IKEA containers changed how I organized craft supplies and pantry staples on the BILLY/OXBERG Bookcase nestled in our breakfast nook/creativity corner. Initially, I used the best-selling VAREIA boxes to sort my children’s art items. Even though our BILLY bookcase has doors, things were getting out of hand. I could see the brightly-colored chaos inside peeping out at me each time I opened our cabinet.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Woman Gives IKEA Storage Unit a Colorful Makeover and Completely Changes It
Each drawer has it’s own hand-painted design.
Woman Creates Beautiful Wall Art Using Wallpaper Samples and It's Low-Key Genius
Cheaply upgrade your home store artwork.
Hypebae
Supreme Teases SS23 Collection
Supreme just dropped a teaser of its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection, and we’re already very invested in what’s to come. Sharing an image likely taken from its new lookbook, the brand captioned the post “New Spring/Summer 2023 collection coming soon.” If the previous drop cycle is to be followed, then it appears that the full lookbook may well land on Supreme’s website early next week, and it looks like it’ll be a big one.
Woman Paints Trim Same Dark Color as Walls Despite Everyone Telling Her Not to
The drama it brings to the room is undeniable.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!
Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
A 528-Square-Foot NYC Studio Uses Art, Wallpaper, and Furniture to Create Distinct Zones
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. Erin Derby. Erin DerbyPhotographer. Originally from California,...
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Broken chair legs and injured sitters cause IKEA to recall 12,000 chairs
The big box retailer is offering refunds on the swivel chairs.
Hypebae
Rhuigi Villaseñor x Zara Return With Second Delivery of "RHU" Collaboration
If you weren’t able to get your hands on Rhuigi Villaseñor‘s first collaboration with Zara, the fast fashion company has just released a second drop with the RHUDE designer. The latest delivery — comprising over 20 ready-to-wear pieces, five shoes and six bags — is an expansion...
Hypebae
Givenchy Introduces Its Newest It-Bag: the Voyou
With the spring season right around the corner, Givenchy is launching its newest statement bag. Dubbed the Voyou, the purse designed by creative director Matthew M. Williams was first introduced on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear runway at Paris Fashion Week last year. Translating to “bad boy” in French, the accessory dons a biker look with buckled strap detailing on the sides creating a V shape, while Givenchy’s logo subtly appears on the front. The rectangular shape slouches with its grained calfskin material, completing a hobo-like feel. The interior of the bag features zippered compartments for your phone, wallets, keys and more.
This Woman Covers Her Brick Fireplace With Tile, and the Results Speak for Themselves
We’ve seen painted fireplaces, but tiled ones? Wow!
Hypebae
Stella McCartney x B&B Italia Release Le Bambole Collection
Stella McCartney is stepping into the home space as the British designer and B&B Italia have just officially released the Le Bambole capsule collection. Initially unveiled at Art Basel Miami Beach this past December, the three-piece series was originally designed by Mario Bellini and celebrates its 50th anniversary. The reinvigorated interior decor pushes sustainability to the forefront as the furniture is carefully crafted from recycled materials and constructed for ease of use. Arriving in an elegant hand-drawn “Fungi Forest” print, the collection is comprised of the Le Bambole armchair, Bibambola double seater sofa and Granbambola three-seater sofa.
Woman Proves IKEA Is Perfect for DIY With This Understairs Built-in Hack
Okay, but that is SO creative.
Comments / 0