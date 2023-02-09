Every Game Boy and Game Boy Advance game coming to Nintendo Switch Online

These are the GB and GBA games you can play on Nintendo Switch right now, and in the near future

Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games are finally officially available to play on Nintendo Switch with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. If you’re looking to play some nostalgic classics, this is the easiest way to do it for existing Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Both GB and GBA games have become available in separate releases. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get access to the original Game Boy games, while you’ll need access to the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass in order to play Game Boy Advance titles.

The library is a bit bare at the moment, but we’re already aware of games that are releasing in the near future. For every Game Boy and Game Boy Advance game that’s releasing on Nintendo Swich today, and in the near future, just take a look through our list below.

Game Boy games – Nintendo Switch Online

The Game Boy emulator for Nintendo Switch even includes three different visual filters that emulate the style of the original Game Boy, the Game Boy Pocket, or Game Boy Color. Very nice. And yes, it even includes both local and online multiplayer for up to two players in supported games, like Tetris.

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy Advance games – Nintendo Switch Online

The list of GBA games is small for now, but it’s set to increase soon. Four-player local or online multiplayer is available for these games too.

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Upcoming Game Boy games – Nintendo Switch Online

These are the games confirmed to be coming to NSO Game Boy library in the near future.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Upcoming Game Boy Advance games – Nintendo Switch Online

These games are confirmed to release on the NSO GBA library in the near future and- oh my god, Golden Sun!