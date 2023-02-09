ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purple Innovation Plunges After Pricing Equity Offering At 20% Discount

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Purple Innovation Inc PRPL has priced its public offering of 13.4 million shares at a public offering price of $4.50 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 20.2% discount to the company’s closing price on Feb. 8, 2023.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 2 million additional shares from the company at the public offering price.
  • The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $60.3 million.
  • The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to discharge outstanding indebtedness.
  • The offering is expected to close on Feb. 13, 2023.
  • Price Action: PRPL shares are trading lower by 17.63% at $4.65 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

