Purple Innovation Plunges After Pricing Equity Offering At 20% Discount

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the software company reported better-than-expected financial results, showing strong top-line growth.
What Happened: Cloudflare said fourth-quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $274.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $274.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat estimates of 4 cents per share.
Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $78.1 million, up from $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow came in at $33.7 million.
Cloudflare ended the quarter with cash, equivalents, and available securities for sale of $1.649 billion.
“During...
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90.
In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst.
Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A.
Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis.
The most important thing the analyst...
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry.
So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock.
The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target.
Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries.
The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022.
Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion.
The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%.
Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41.
Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents.
CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter."
Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall.
When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon.
Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Qualtrics International
The Trade: Qualtrics...
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 9.67% to $65.90 Thursday afternoon. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
What Happened?
Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable...
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20.
Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom.
The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory.
Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening.
The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23.
Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023.
Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion.
Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday.
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement.
Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline.
Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission.
A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024.
The worst-case scenario would...
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.
What Happened?
CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year.
The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 3.40% to $3.13 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.
What Happened?
CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year.
The company notably recognized a net loss for the three months ended...
Police Publicly Joke About Arresting Man And Seizing His Mercedes Over A Cannabis Pen. Recreational marijuana has been legalized across 21 states plus Washington D.C., yet in states where it isn't, people are being arrested for both simple possession and consumption of the plant. While some argue that people should know if they're breaking the law, how can one defend police who not only arrested the man but then mocked him on social media?
Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were negatively impacted by severe weather.
What Happened: Expedia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.618 billion, up 15% year-over-year, driven by growth across the company. The online travel agency company reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.65 per share.
Expedia noted that it experienced "friction" from transforming its business model and technology platform, but demand remained strong.
"While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the...
Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday. You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data...
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion.
PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable.
"Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings.
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter.
SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
