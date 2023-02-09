ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday. ⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ. NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer. ⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender. 2021 Republican nominee...
On bail reform, even lawmakers agree: Rabner knows best | Editorial

There is a growing movement to dial back New Jersey’s groundbreaking bail reform system, and leading this parade is a straw man. It is a movement largely based on assumption and fear-mongering. It is promoted by those who assert that the local and national rise in some crimes – along with New York’s botched attempt at reform – justify a reassessment of the debtor’s prison model we had used for centuries, when the freedom of an accused man or woman was predicated on the size of their purse.
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
Is It Illegal to Slurp Soup In NJ?

There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day in NJ, but are we accidentally breaking a law while we enjoy our meal?. I know this sounds crazy, but you just maybe! New Jersey is known for having some of the most bizarre laws in history and if this is true, this may be one of them. In New Jersey, it's illegal to pump your own gas, eat pickles on a Sunday, and even illegal to sell cars on a Sunday.
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

