Four Tips on How to ‘Quiet-Thrive’ in the Workplace
Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. Quiet-thrive means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
Middle managers embrace wokeness because it increases their influence and job security, new paper says
Middle managers might be using “wokeness” to climb the ladder at work and keep their jobs during tough times, according to a new paper. “We suggest that going woke is an emergent strategy that is largely shaped by middle managers,” wrote Nicolai Foss, a strategy professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Peter Klein, an entrepreneurship and corporate innovation professor at Baylor University. “Wokeness arises from middle managers and support personnel using their delegated responsibility and specialist status to engage in woke internal advocacy, which may increase their influence and job security.”
Remember 'quiet quitting'? 'Quiet hiring' is the new workplace trend of 2023
A workplace expert shares what "quiet hiring" is and what it means for employees.
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
How to Find Professional Happiness
In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023
It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some job seeker tips to land a job according to the website The Motley Fool.
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses.
Non-Coding Activities That Boost Developer Skills
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There’s an assumption that writing more code makes you a better programmer. While that may be true, marathon coding sessions can cause fatigue and frustration. This can easily lead to burnout which affects the quality of your output.
Would you trust AI in case of emergency? Revolutionizing Medicine Future: ChatGPT and AI in Healthcare
"Without cracking a single textbook, without spending a day in medical school, the co-author of a preprint study correctly answered enough practice questions that it would have passed the real US Medical Licensing Examination."
Graham Michael Byers: A Dynamic And Modern Approach To Entrepreneurship
In today’s brave new world, it seems that nothing is impossible as emerging technologies are constantly paving new ways for aspiring entrepreneurs to take charge of their own destiny. Graham's story is one of combining advancements in technology with traditional business values. Originally from Los Angeles, this accomplished businessman made his fortune by building and growing several successful direct-to-consumer brands.However, as Graham Michael Byers points out, if he had been born just 20 years earlier, he would’ve probably spilled a lot more sweat and blood to achieve the same level of success he enjoys today. The reason is rather simple:...
Paris Blockchain Week and Google Cloud launch Web3 startup competition
The startup competition at Paris Blockchain Week will kick off today in partnership with Google Cloud. Startups with a focus on blockchain and Web3 will have up to Feb. 15 to apply to participate in this unique opportunity to engage with investors that have a dedicated focus on the industry, and convince them to back their projects.
ChatGPT may reset the world of work as businesses rush to own artificial intelligence
If Friday's jobs numbers are anywhere near as spectacular as last month's, maybe no one will care if ChatGPT and its brace of new competitors begin doing more of the brain work that used to be reserved for humans. Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, the company that brought the...
Six High-Paying Jobs for People Who Don’t Like Math
It seems that most high-paying positions available in the job market are in the STEM field and involve math skills. While that may be true, there are also plenty of jobs out there that require a minimal amount of math. Here are high-paying jobs for the less mathematical folks, according to Business Insider.
How Immigrants Help Tech Businesses Grow
Strong opinions on both sides of the immigration issue don't make achieving consensus easy, but for tech leaders, the bottom line is clear: Immigration fuels growth and needs to accelerate, not slow down.
Mills: Will you win the imitation game, or will AI prevail?
The imitation game, as proposed by mathematician Alan Turing in his 1950 paper “Computing Machinery and Intelligence,” tasks two respondents, a person and a computer, with answering questions posed by a third person or judge. The questioner must then determine which is human. This has come to be known as the Turing Test.
Focused to a fault: Medical education and how it holds us hostage from living well
One of the head-scratchers about American culture is that anxiety, depression, unwanted weight gain, and a soaring prevalence of lifestyle diseases clearly plague our society. Yet, the primary metric we use to measure our country’s “success,” GDP, doesn’t even account for this suffering. Society has a...
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
