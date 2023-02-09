ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Four Tips on How to ‘Quiet-Thrive’ in the Workplace

Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. Quiet-thrive means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.
Fortune

Middle managers embrace wokeness because it increases their influence and job security, new paper says

Middle managers might be using “wokeness” to climb the ladder at work and keep their jobs during tough times, according to a new paper. “We suggest that going woke is an emergent strategy that is largely shaped by middle managers,” wrote Nicolai Foss, a strategy professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Peter Klein, an entrepreneurship and corporate innovation professor at Baylor University. “Wokeness arises from middle managers and support personnel using their delegated responsibility and specialist status to engage in woke internal advocacy, which may increase their influence and job security.”
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills

Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
DELCO.Today

How to Find Professional Happiness

In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
DELCO.Today

Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023

It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some job seeker tips to land a job according to the website The Motley Fool.
makeuseof.com

Non-Coding Activities That Boost Developer Skills

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There’s an assumption that writing more code makes you a better programmer. While that may be true, marathon coding sessions can cause fatigue and frustration. This can easily lead to burnout which affects the quality of your output.
OK! Magazine

Graham Michael Byers: A Dynamic And Modern Approach To Entrepreneurship

In today’s brave new world, it seems that nothing is impossible as emerging technologies are constantly paving new ways for aspiring entrepreneurs to take charge of their own destiny. Graham's story is one of combining advancements in technology with traditional business values. Originally from Los Angeles, this accomplished businessman made his fortune by building and growing several successful direct-to-consumer brands.However, as Graham Michael Byers points out, if he had been born just 20 years earlier, he would’ve probably spilled a lot more sweat and blood to achieve the same level of success he enjoys today. The reason is rather simple:...
CoinTelegraph

Paris Blockchain Week and Google Cloud launch Web3 startup competition

The startup competition at Paris Blockchain Week will kick off today in partnership with Google Cloud. Startups with a focus on blockchain and Web3 will have up to Feb. 15 to apply to participate in this unique opportunity to engage with investors that have a dedicated focus on the industry, and convince them to back their projects.
DELCO.Today

Six High-Paying Jobs for People Who Don’t Like Math

It seems that most high-paying positions available in the job market are in the STEM field and involve math skills. While that may be true, there are also plenty of jobs out there that require a minimal amount of math. Here are high-paying jobs for the less mathematical folks, according to Business Insider.
Entrepreneur

How Immigrants Help Tech Businesses Grow

Strong opinions on both sides of the immigration issue don't make achieving consensus easy, but for tech leaders, the bottom line is clear: Immigration fuels growth and needs to accelerate, not slow down.
Daily Northwestern

Mills: Will you win the imitation game, or will AI prevail?

The imitation game, as proposed by mathematician Alan Turing in his 1950 paper “Computing Machinery and Intelligence,” tasks two respondents, a person and a computer, with answering questions posed by a third person or judge. The questioner must then determine which is human. This has come to be known as the Turing Test.
KevinMD.com

Focused to a fault: Medical education and how it holds us hostage from living well

One of the head-scratchers about American culture is that anxiety, depression, unwanted weight gain, and a soaring prevalence of lifestyle diseases clearly plague our society. Yet, the primary metric we use to measure our country’s “success,” GDP, doesn’t even account for this suffering. Society has a...
DELCO.Today

Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy

Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy