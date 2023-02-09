ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

First Responder Honors Fellow First Responder And Boyfriend

First Responder honors fellow first responder and boyfriend for First Responder Friday this week. AnnMarie is honoring her boyfriend, Will. Will actually was in the Air Force for four years before becoming a firefighter for the government. After coming home he went to EMT school. AnnMarie is a first responder as well as she is a paramedic.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER – GulfBay Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WESH

5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry

BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
BRADENTON, FL
mynews13.com

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’

“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
SPRING HILL, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa, Hillsborough receive millions in grants for road safety

TAMPA, Fla. — New road projects are underway to help make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians. They’re being paid for by a new federal grant the city just got to address dangerous roads, called Safe Streets and Roads for All. The city of Tampa received $20 million. Hillsborough County also received $19.7 million. Funds for the grant program were included in the recently approved federal infrastructure bill.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy