Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Biden to veto any measure seeking cuts in Social Security or MedicareUSA DiarioFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
995qyk.com
First Responder Honors Fellow First Responder And Boyfriend
First Responder honors fellow first responder and boyfriend for First Responder Friday this week. AnnMarie is honoring her boyfriend, Will. Will actually was in the Air Force for four years before becoming a firefighter for the government. After coming home he went to EMT school. AnnMarie is a first responder as well as she is a paramedic.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – GulfBay Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch...
How a local Tampa church served as a place of worship and civil rights activism
Fred Hearns, a historian with the Tampa History Center, highlights the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, a church that served as a place of worship and civil rights activism.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
WESH
5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
mynews13.com
Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry
BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
mynews13.com
Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast
TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
Hillsborough County hit $1B in hotel revenue, local businesses feel the impact
Hillsborough County hotel revenue climbed to $1,020,315,314, a 43.1% increase over the previous year
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
Pushing for positive change in West Tampa
ABC Action News wanted to follow through and report on some of the good happening in West Tampa. Long-time resident Rolando Bardaji is now getting his home majorly upgraded, all thanks to a grant.
'A tinderbox ready to be ignited': Clearwater City Council examines rising tension outside abortion clinic
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tension and harassment surrounding a Pinellas County women's health care clinic have volunteers concerned, calling the situation a "tinder box ready to be ignited". Now, Clearwater city leaders are taking action to help protect the clinic and its patients. Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center is...
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
‘Our biggest prayer’: Family of young mother killed thankful suspect was arrested
25-year-old local rapper Billy Adams was arrested Wednesday at his parents' house in New Tampa for shooting and killing Sims and her unborn child.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
hernandosun.com
Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’
“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
Bay News 9
Tampa, Hillsborough receive millions in grants for road safety
TAMPA, Fla. — New road projects are underway to help make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians. They’re being paid for by a new federal grant the city just got to address dangerous roads, called Safe Streets and Roads for All. The city of Tampa received $20 million. Hillsborough County also received $19.7 million. Funds for the grant program were included in the recently approved federal infrastructure bill.
