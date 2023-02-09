Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five budget-friendly, indoor activities in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Colorado Springs home prices show dramatic turnaround, report shows
Colorado Springs home prices increased in late 2022 at one of the slowest rates in the nation — a dramatic turnaround from recent years when the city regularly was near the top of the pack for price appreciation and another sign of the impact of last year’s spike in mortgage rates.
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
See Inside Colorado’s Allegedly Haunted Brothel Museum
If you know a lot about Colorado's history, you're likely familiar with the mining boom of the late 1800s. You may also be aware that at this time, the town of Cripple Creek was a bit of a miniature Las Vegas with gambling and even a red-light district. While the...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
OnlyInYourState
For Nearly Half A Century, Dining At The Omelette Parlor In Colorado Is Always A Timeless Experience
Is there any better way to begin your day than with a hearty and delicious breakfast? Actually, there is: a hearty and delicious breakfast that comes from a tried and true eatery, like the 40-some-year-old Omelette Parlor in Colorado Springs!. Do you have a favorite place that you would like...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
KKTV
Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs one week earlier. Fountain Police shared an update Saturday, which reads:. “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Southwest to begin nonstop service to Long Beach at COS
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Available for booking right now, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced that Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop daily service to Long Beach (LGB) effective July 11, 2023. “Southwest Airlines has been tremendously supportive of the Colorado Springs community both as one of our key carriers and as a community partner since they […]
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Popular Colorado pizza joint set to offer limited-release Super Bowl-inspired pies
The Super Bowl is just days away and one local favorite pizza joint in Colorado Springs is getting creative with their pizza pie selections in the spirit of the big game. Known for their unique creations and pies that seem to elevate the pizza eating experience, Slice 420 has announced on social media that they'll be offering a Philadelphia-inspired pizza and a Kansas City-inspired pizza this upcoming Sunday.
KKTV
Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.
