Colorado Springs, CO

weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
K99

Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fountain Officer Julian Becerra dies after falling from bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra succumbed to his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs one week earlier. Fountain Police shared an update Saturday, which reads:. “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police...
FOUNTAIN, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Southwest to begin nonstop service to Long Beach at COS

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Available for booking right now, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced that Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop daily service to Long Beach (LGB) effective July 11, 2023. “Southwest Airlines has been tremendously supportive of the Colorado Springs community both as one of our key carriers and as a community partner since they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Popular Colorado pizza joint set to offer limited-release Super Bowl-inspired pies

The Super Bowl is just days away and one local favorite pizza joint in Colorado Springs is getting creative with their pizza pie selections in the spirit of the big game. Known for their unique creations and pies that seem to elevate the pizza eating experience, Slice 420 has announced on social media that they'll be offering a Philadelphia-inspired pizza and a Kansas City-inspired pizza this upcoming Sunday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
COLORADO CITY, CO

