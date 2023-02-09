Roger Waters is re-recording Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon: “We all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it”

The feud between iconic Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Roger Waters reached a fever pitch in recent days as Waters slammed Gilmour for being creatively bankrupt and having no real musical “ideas” during the writing of their legendary albums. Waters’ claims came in a recent interview with U.K. outlet “The Telegraph” where he seemed to shoot back at Gilmour’s wife’s public claims that Waters is “antisemitic” to his “rotten core,” a charge that Gilmour endorsed. Waters also confirmed during the interview that he was re-recording the entirety of “The Dark Side of The Moon,” an album Gilmour, along with keyboardist Richard Wright,...

2 DAYS AGO