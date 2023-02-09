Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Wilmington, DE
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim
The journey to Super Bowl LVII wasn’t an easy one, but when it comes to describing how the Philadelphia Eagles got there, some people have some explaining to do. In particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones made a comment earlier this month about the Eagles saying they put all of their eggs in one Read more... The post Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season
The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
How much are players paid in the Super Bowl, and do losers still get any money?
REACHING the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of an NFL career. Winning a Championship game doesn't bring personal glory though - it can also be a big boost to your bank balance. It's not secret that NFL players are well paid nowadays. The average salary across the league is touching...
Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too
As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media […] The post Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Brett Favre files lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Mississippi state auditor
Former Southern Miss and NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation suits, including against State Auditor Shad White.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX
You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt says Patrick Mahomes is 'doing great' but likely won't be at 100% in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from a high ankle sprain, and despite not being at 100% before the Super Bowl, owner Clark Hunt has no doubts in his ability.
Jason Kelce says he does not want to know if his wife goes into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is in Arizona for the Super Bowl while 38 weeks pregnant. Kelce is hoping that she can just make it to 39 weeks.
Here's the advice Peyton Manning gave Jalen Hurts before Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed during Super Bowl media week that he spoke with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning about how to handle playing in football’s biggest game. “He gave me some encouragement,” Hurts said of Manning reaching out to him ahead of the Eagles’ showdown with the...
