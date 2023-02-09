Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Sheds $40B as Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Sink
Amid another wave of disappointing news for the crypto industry, the price of Bitcoin fell below $22,000 for the first time in three weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) fell another 4% over the day, changing hands around $21,830, according to data from CoinGecko. The drop comes just a day after the leading...
decrypt.co
What the Kraken Crackdown Means for Ethereum Staking
Kraken’s settlement with the SEC over its staking-as-a-service product has put other exchanges on notice—but it may be a boon for decentralized alternatives. There’s a lot at stake in how Kraken’s settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission plays out for the crypto industry. On Thursday...
decrypt.co
LocalBitcoins Transformed Crypto Finances in Venezuela—Now What?
Another day, another crypto service shuts down. LocalBitcoins, a peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchange platform, announced its demise, saying it "can no longer provide its Bitcoin trading service" due to the challenges of the protracted crypto winter. Launched in June 2012, LocalBitcoins helped prove the main use case of Bitcoin: a global...
decrypt.co
The Hottest Bitcoin NFTs Right Now Are CryptoPunks Clones
Every new NFT network inevitably gets its own Punks knockoff. Ordinals is no different—and prices are skyrocketing. Bitcoin NFTs are the talk of the Web3 world right now, thanks to a new way to “mint” media and assets on the layer-1 blockchain through the Ordinals project. And, as with many past NFT network launches, cloned versions of Ethereum’s early and influential CryptoPunks are dominating the early buzz around Ordinals.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
decrypt.co
PayPal Held Over $500M in Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Quarter
As per PayPal's latest financial filing, the payments giant held $291 million in Bitcoin and $250 million in Ethereum. Payments giant Paypal held over half a billion dollars worth of the two largest cryptocurrencies as of December 31, 2021, according to its year-end report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
decrypt.co
OnChain Monkey NFTs Double in Price After Creators Put Them on Bitcoin
The Ethereum NFT collection from 2021 saw skyrocketing value after the creators created Bitcoin duplicates via Ordinals. Buzz around Bitcoin-based NFTs—via the recently-launched Ordinals protocol—keeps growing by the day, with record-setting mints on Thursday and high-value sales over the past day. And one established Ethereum NFT collection is reaping the benefits of going multi-chain, seeing its prices surge after revealing Bitcoin-based counterparts.
decrypt.co
How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto
Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications. Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Tuesday in connection to an insider-trading scheme at the exchange.
decrypt.co
Three Arrows Founders Roll Out Bankruptcy Claims Exchange—But US Residents Are Barred
While Su Zhu, a co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), announced Thursday that a waitlist is live for Open Exchange (OPNX), the new exchange may not be as open as its name implies. The newly announced venture caters to those who’d like to trade bankruptcy claims—in...
decrypt.co
LocalBitcoins Is Gone—But These P2P Bitcoin Exchanges Are the Next Best Thing
Popular Bitcoin marketplace LocalBitcoins is closing after 10 years. But there are other marketplaces where you can buy and sell crypto directly. LocalBitcoins, one of the oldest and best-known Bitcoin exchanges, is closing after a decade of service, with the peer-to-peer platform citing the “ongoing very cold crypto-winter” as the reason for stopping operations.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
decrypt.co
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Blames Kraken for 'Choosing' Not to Follow the Law
The crypto industry uproar following the SEC’s crackdown on staking services has been heard far and wide—yet the agency’s chairman isn’t budging an inch. Speaking with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler blamed Kraken for failing to register its staking-as-a-service product with the Commission, and for not providing the relevant risk disclosures. He also dismissed the common criticism that there is a lack of clear rules that govern crypto, or that there is no clear path to register such products.
decrypt.co
Voyager Users Will Need Binance US Accounts to Get Their Money Back
Voyager and Binance US wrote in a court filing that they expect the deal to close and payments to begin in March. Bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital has submitted a plan for customers to recover their assets through Binance US, according to court filings. The early opt-in period started last...
decrypt.co
Board Member of Crypto-Friendly Silvergate Bank Leaves for Polygon
A member of Silvergate’s board of directors resigned Thursday, the crypto-friendly bank disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Rebecca Rettig, who initially joined Silvergate’s board in March of last year, notified the company that she would be resigning yesterday. A graduate of Columbia Law School, she previously served as general counsel at Aave Companies, the group behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave.
decrypt.co
Celsius Looking to Raise $14.4M Selling Bitcoin Mining Coupons and Credits
Amid concerns of a looming cash shortage, troubled crypto lender Celsius seeks to find alternative avenues to repay its creditors. In another attempt to collect funds to repay creditors, the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is now looking to sell $14.4 million in coupons and credits for Bitcoin mining company Bitmain.
decrypt.co
SushiSwap Acquires Cosmos-Based Trading Platform Vortex Protocol
The acquisition of Vortex Protocol also means SushiSwap will be rolling out its services on Cosmos in Q2 this year. SushiSwap is making good on its January promises to launch a derivatives trading platform. But instead of building it from scratch, it’s gone out and bought one. The popular...
decrypt.co
Bankrupt Genesis Unveils Plan to Pay Back Creditors
Digital Currency Group plans to sell both Genesis Global Holdco and Genesis Global Trading to pay back creditors. Bankrupt crypto broker Genesis has filed details on how it will pay back its creditors. A Friday filing shows that Digital Currency Group (DCG) plans to turn its Genesis Global Trading equity...
decrypt.co
China Approves Launch of New Blockchain Research Hub in Beijing
Despite its bumpy relationship with crypto, China is still keen on blockchain, announcing a new research center to study the tech. China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the construction of its National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. The research hub’s key objectives revolve around researching the technology for...
decrypt.co
Terra May Be at Risk Again—But This Time Is Different
Terra Classic, the network born of Terra's $60 billion collapse, may be at risk of takeover by a staking service wielding disproportionate power. The $60 billion implosion of the Terra ecosystem last May exposed cracks in the foundations of the crypto industry and kickstarted a year of cascading financial crises that have yet to relent.
Comments / 0