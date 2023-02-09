Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
sportszion.com
DT Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti reacts on being ‘Hottest Eagles WAG’ ahead of Super Bowl 2023
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Tragedy that put Andy Reid's son in prison can't be ignored at Super Bowl 57 | Opinion
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
Philly may grease poles ahead of the Super Bowl. Eagles fans don't care
Philadelphia habitually greases the light poles in Center City to keep jubilant fans earthbound after a big win. Fans sometimes treat these safety measures like a dare.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 9 new members
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed nine new members on Thursday night, as the Class of 2023 was announced during the “NFL Honors” show.
Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie calls decision to part ways with Andy Reid over a decade ago 'extremely difficult'
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recalled the decision to part ways with former coach Andy Reid more than a decade ago as his team prepares to face Reid in Super Bowl LVII.
Kevin Hart Bought An Eagle And Named it Jalen Hurts Out of Loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles
Kevin Hart is such a superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles, he purchased an eagle and named it after the team’s quarterback Jalen Hurts!. If there’s one thing Kevin Hart makes clear, he is a proud Philly native and a die-hard Eagles fan. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII where the Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the “Jumanji” star took to TikTok on Tuesday to introduce the eagle he paid $16.5 million for and named after the Eagles MVP finalist quarterback.
South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here." Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native.
Patrick Ewing on Boston Celtics great Larry Bird's trash talking
In the annals of NBA trash talkers, few have been on the level as Hall of Fame Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird. And few knew the impact it had on the court like the peers of the Hick from French Lick did. Bird could crush your ego not only with...
Fox Executive Has Telling Comment About Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen received quite a bit of praise during his first season as the No. 1 analyst for Fox. During a recent New York Post interview with Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager, the former NFL tight end got yet another glowing endorsement. Olsen will take the booth alongside play-by-play ...
Darrelle Revis gives Pitt 10 Pro Football Hall of Famers
Former Pitt and Aliquippa High School cornerback Darrelle Revis makes history as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced him as an inductee in the Class of 2023 Thursday night.
iheart.com
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
Countdown to Super Bowl: NJ fans of Philadelphia Eagles get ready
Hundreds of fans gathered in Camden on Friday to show their support. Hundreds of Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered in Camden Friday, ready for their team to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s Super Bowl. What’s especially exciting for the city that’s just a bridge away from Philly is seeing Camden native Hassan Reddick play linebacker for the Eagles.
NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move
It’s sure been a tumultuous professional football career for former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, and it looks like there’s another twist in his tale as it looks like the one-time Cleveland Browns superstar is now taking his talents to the XFL. As NFL reporter Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com points out, it looks like Josh Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Add Starter To Thursday Injury Report
Kansas City Chiefs fans got both good news and a concerning update three days out from their team's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The bright side is that only one player was listed as limited during the team's Thursday practice: cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. That means ...
Philly Receives 1,500 Gallons Of Lube In Case The Eagles Win The Super Bowl
'To protect raucous Eagles fans against themselves.'
