ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa's Sahel

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

KHARTOUM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met officials in Sudan on Thursday as part of an African tour seeking to expand Moscow's influence at a time when Western nations have sought to isolate it with sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov arrived in Khartoum late on Wednesday, and the talks aimed to increase economic and diplomatic coordination as well as infrastructure investment, Sudan's foreign ministry said.

The veteran Russian foreign minister's tour has also included Iraq, Mauritania and Mali, following a visit last week to South Africa.

"We discussed the need to coordinate within international institutions, reform the (U.N.) Security Council, and build a multipolar world," Lavrov told a news conference.

Sudan was cut off from billions of dollars in international financing after military leaders ousted a Western-backed transitional government in 2021. At the same time as receiving Lavrov, Khartoum was this week hosting envoys from the United States, Britain, France and other countries that are supporting talks to form a new democratic civilian government in Sudan.

"Western delegations are following our steps and trying to hinder our efforts towards having a multipolar world," Lavrov said.

Western countries are concerned about Russia's widening sway in Africa's Sahel and its border regions. Sudan's ruling military council has previously considered allowing Russia to open a naval base on the Red Sea coast, a strategic region where Gulf countries and Turkey also vie for influence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koltl_0khXHv2v00

Reuters could not immediately establish whether the base was on Lavrov's agenda during his Khartoum visit.

Lavrov acknowledged the existence of Russian mining companies operating in Sudan and said that agreement had been reached previously on a naval base but was awaiting Sudanese legislation to implement it. Such a deal had been reached under President Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in a 2019 uprising.

Western diplomats and official sources have said that Russia's Wagner Group private military contractor has worked in Sudan to expand gold mining, among other activities.

Sudan's foreign ministry has previously denied the presence of Wagner, which is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov acknowledged the presence of Wagner contractors in neighbouring Central African Republic and praised an announcement by Sudan's deputy ruling council head General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo that the border between the countries had been closed, saying it would stop the spread of militants.

Dagalo, head of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and better known as Hemedti, visited Russia the day before its Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine and expressed openness to hosting a Russian base.

While Bashir courted Russian support, civilian Sudanese parties that shared power with the army after his overthrow until the coup 15 months ago formed closer ties with the West.

In Khartoum, Lavrov met his counterpart Ali al-Sadeq as well as the head of Sudan's ruling council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Hemedti.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War

Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war. It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops. This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy