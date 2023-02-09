ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Amazing: Forgotten Film Shows Poughkeepsie In 1912

Time to go back in time... no DeLorean needed. Restored film from 1912 shows Poughkeepsie, NY complete with early automobiles, police paddy wagons, and more. Can you recognize some famous addresses from over 120 years ago?. Much has changed in Dutchess County since the early twentieth century. While some landmarks...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019

A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool

MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie PQ&A launched

POUGHKEEPSIE – The first eight in-depth oral histories recently collected from current City of Poughkeepsie residents as part of the new Poughkeepsie Q&A program, have just been published by the Dutchess County Historical Society on its website. The purpose of the program, also known as PQ&A, is to provide...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

A Worldly Experience Awaits at the New York Restaurant in Catskill, NY: A Review by Maxwell Alexander

Catskill, NY is a quaint river town known for its stunning waterfront and rich history. It's the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience and that's exactly what I found at the New York Restaurant. This historic eatery, which dates back to 1913, has been recently revived by Catskill native Natasha Witka and has been featured in top publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Forbes.
CATSKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY

