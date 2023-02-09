Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$13.6 Million Being Spent to Repave Busted Hudson Valley Roads
New York will spend millions of dollars to fix local roads desperately in need of repair. On Wednesday Governor Hochul announced the release of $100 million in State funding to renew roads that have been impacted by "extreme weather." The money will go towards projects in 64 different locations around the state, fixing 520 miles of roadway.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool
MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Teenager drowns in pond at Taconic State Park
TOWN OF NORTH EAST – One teenage boy drowned while a second was able to get out of a pond when they fell through ice at the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East just before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive
If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a passenger vehicle?
Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers what lighting is permitted.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
Proposed speed cameras on Verrazzano Bridge: Here’s how the fine structure could work
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s speeding motorists have grown accustomed to receiving $50 violations from the city’s school zone speed cameras, but the proposed automated enforcement tools that could be coming to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge would hit repeat offenders’ with even heavier fines. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $100 Million to Repave Roads Impacted by Extreme Weather
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $100 million in State funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York State.
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m.
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State releases graduation data for 2022 school year
MID-HUDSON- Recently released data from the state indicates that graduation rates statewide are up around one percent, from 86 percent in 2021 to 87 percent in 2022. The data reflects students who entered the ninth grade in the 2018-2019 school year and includes graduates who earned both Regents. and local...
Mid-Hudson News Network
onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway fatal involving tow truck
NYACK – A motorist on the Thruway northbound in Nyack was killed Friday morning when his car rammed into the rear of a Thruway tow truck at a high rate of speed, State Police said. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. between exit 11 at West Nyack and exit...
New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?
In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wilfredo Melendez named New Rochelle public works commissioner
NEW ROCHELLE – Wilfredo Melendez, P.E. has been named as the new commissioner of Public Works in the City of New Rochelle. Melendez brings extensive municipal experience to the position, having worked for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection as deputy director of the Bureau of Water Supply-Water Treatment Operations South for 16 years.
