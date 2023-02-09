ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool

MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Teenager drowns in pond at Taconic State Park

TOWN OF NORTH EAST – One teenage boy drowned while a second was able to get out of a pond when they fell through ice at the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East just before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive

If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $100 Million to Repave Roads Impacted by Extreme Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $100 million in State funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York State.
Mid-Hudson News Network

State releases graduation data for 2022 school year

MID-HUDSON- Recently released data from the state indicates that graduation rates statewide are up around one percent, from 86 percent in 2021 to 87 percent in 2022. The data reflects students who entered the ninth grade in the 2018-2019 school year and includes graduates who earned both Regents. and local...
Mid-Hudson News Network

onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway fatal involving tow truck

NYACK – A motorist on the Thruway northbound in Nyack was killed Friday morning when his car rammed into the rear of a Thruway tow truck at a high rate of speed, State Police said. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. between exit 11 at West Nyack and exit...
NYACK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wilfredo Melendez named New Rochelle public works commissioner

NEW ROCHELLE – Wilfredo Melendez, P.E. has been named as the new commissioner of Public Works in the City of New Rochelle. Melendez brings extensive municipal experience to the position, having worked for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection as deputy director of the Bureau of Water Supply-Water Treatment Operations South for 16 years.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

