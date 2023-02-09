Read full article on original website
betterdaysrgone
3d ago
I have been behind garbage trucks and they have picked up both garbage and recyclables together!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Beat the Winter Blues with this Indoor Waterpark and ResortRidley's WreckageMonticello, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool
MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
City of Newburgh considers new changes to the fire department
The city first discussed the idea of adding volunteers to its paid department last year. It came after a fatal fire caused scrutiny over cost-saving measures that cut the minimum number of firefighters on duty from ten to seven.
hamlethub.com
Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County
On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County reaches new sales tax sharing agreement with cities
GOSHEN – Orange County and its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – have come to terms on a new sales tax sharing agreement before the current one expires. County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli credited a team effort in resolving the situation before the existing...
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue
There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most. There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our...
News 12
Hawk rescued near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A hawk was rescued near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Officials with the New York State Bridge Authority got a report of an injured hawk and immediately stepped into action. Crew members were able to snap a few photos with the bird and even nicknamed it "Dozer," because the hawk kept closing its eyes like it was sleepy.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Man Uses Fire Department Credit Card To Make Purchases In Northern Westchester: Police
A man faces identity theft charges after ordering a replacement credit card for a fire department in Northern Westchester and using it to make purchases, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Town of Bedford Police Department received a report from the Bedford Hills Fire District that they ha…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greenwood Lake mayor tapped by GOP to run for Warwick supervisor
WARWICK – Greenwood Lake Village Mayor Jesse Dwyer has been selected by the Warwick Town Republican Committee to run for town supervisor in the fall. Current Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton has announced he will retire at the end of this term. Dwyer has served in Greenwood Lake elective office...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Skills USA competition held at Orange-Ulster BOCES
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen held the Region IV Skills USA Competition on Saturday with hundreds of students in attendance from schools from around the region. Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industries working together to ensure that America has skilled workers. The event held at BOCES showcases the best career and technical education students in the area.
Comments / 6