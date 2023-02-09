ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

betterdaysrgone
3d ago

I have been behind garbage trucks and they have picked up both garbage and recyclables together!

Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool

MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
hamlethub.com

Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County

On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County reaches new sales tax sharing agreement with cities

GOSHEN – Orange County and its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – have come to terms on a new sales tax sharing agreement before the current one expires. County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli credited a team effort in resolving the situation before the existing...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
News 12

Hawk rescued near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

A hawk was rescued near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Officials with the New York State Bridge Authority got a report of an injured hawk and immediately stepped into action. Crew members were able to snap a few photos with the bird and even nicknamed it "Dozer," because the hawk kept closing its eyes like it was sleepy.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greenwood Lake mayor tapped by GOP to run for Warwick supervisor

WARWICK – Greenwood Lake Village Mayor Jesse Dwyer has been selected by the Warwick Town Republican Committee to run for town supervisor in the fall. Current Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton has announced he will retire at the end of this term. Dwyer has served in Greenwood Lake elective office...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Skills USA competition held at Orange-Ulster BOCES

GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen held the Region IV Skills USA Competition on Saturday with hundreds of students in attendance from schools from around the region. Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industries working together to ensure that America has skilled workers. The event held at BOCES showcases the best career and technical education students in the area.
GOSHEN, NY

