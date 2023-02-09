ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 WPDH

Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool

MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Skills USA competition held at Orange-Ulster BOCES

GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen held the Region IV Skills USA Competition on Saturday with hundreds of students in attendance from schools from around the region. Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industries working together to ensure that America has skilled workers. The event held at BOCES showcases the best career and technical education students in the area.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie PQ&A launched

POUGHKEEPSIE – The first eight in-depth oral histories recently collected from current City of Poughkeepsie residents as part of the new Poughkeepsie Q&A program, have just been published by the Dutchess County Historical Society on its website. The purpose of the program, also known as PQ&A, is to provide...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kendall to seek fifth term as Dutchess County Clerk

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall has announced that he is seeking a fifth term. “It is an honor to serve as your Dutchess County Clerk,” said Kendall in a statement. “I look forward to leading the team at the County Clerk’s office as we expand our digital footprint, institute electronic filing in the Criminal Courts, and work with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to re-imagine the delivery of services in a customer-friendly manner.”
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

County Executive Byrne begins to restructure Putnam County

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne has introduced a budget reallocation plan designed to streamline county government and centralize the services administered by the county executive. Republican and Democratic county legislators approved the plan on Wednesday evening. The plan is slated to save more than $60,000 annually. The...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

LEGISLATURE PROPOSES INCREASE TO COUNTY PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Members of the Republican Caucus of the Dutchess County Legislature have introduced local laws that would raise the income limits on two County property tax exemptions – the Senior Citizens Exemption and Persons with Disabilities Exemption. Current County Law, for both the Senior Citizens Exemption...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy