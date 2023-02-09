Read full article on original website
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Middletown seeking input on future of Maple Hill Park Pool
MIDDLETOWN- City of Middletown officials are seeking the input of residents on the future of the pool at Maple Hill Park. According to the city, the pool is beyond repair and needs to be removed. City officials are requesting that residents of the city participate in a brief survey to...
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
Mid-Hudson News Network
onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
City of Newburgh considers new changes to the fire department
The city first discussed the idea of adding volunteers to its paid department last year. It came after a fatal fire caused scrutiny over cost-saving measures that cut the minimum number of firefighters on duty from ten to seven.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Skills USA competition held at Orange-Ulster BOCES
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen held the Region IV Skills USA Competition on Saturday with hundreds of students in attendance from schools from around the region. Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industries working together to ensure that America has skilled workers. The event held at BOCES showcases the best career and technical education students in the area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie PQ&A launched
POUGHKEEPSIE – The first eight in-depth oral histories recently collected from current City of Poughkeepsie residents as part of the new Poughkeepsie Q&A program, have just been published by the Dutchess County Historical Society on its website. The purpose of the program, also known as PQ&A, is to provide...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kendall to seek fifth term as Dutchess County Clerk
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall has announced that he is seeking a fifth term. “It is an honor to serve as your Dutchess County Clerk,” said Kendall in a statement. “I look forward to leading the team at the County Clerk’s office as we expand our digital footprint, institute electronic filing in the Criminal Courts, and work with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to re-imagine the delivery of services in a customer-friendly manner.”
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
County Executive Byrne begins to restructure Putnam County
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne has introduced a budget reallocation plan designed to streamline county government and centralize the services administered by the county executive. Republican and Democratic county legislators approved the plan on Wednesday evening. The plan is slated to save more than $60,000 annually. The...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
LEGISLATURE PROPOSES INCREASE TO COUNTY PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Members of the Republican Caucus of the Dutchess County Legislature have introduced local laws that would raise the income limits on two County property tax exemptions – the Senior Citizens Exemption and Persons with Disabilities Exemption. Current County Law, for both the Senior Citizens Exemption...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
