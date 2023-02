ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

FORECAST:

The forecast still calls for the possibility of snowflakes falling in Charlotte, but don’t run out to buy a sled, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.

The likelihood of it sticking to the ground or piling up in the city is extremely low.

Rain will pick up Saturday night through early Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, which are conditions that will only produce rain.

Cold air will be drawn in from high in the atmosphere by Sunday morning and allow the rain to mix with snow and sleet in Charlotte.

While that’s great news for snow lovers, the depth of this cold air is low, and the ground is very warm, Ahrens said.

There’s not going to be a lot of opportunity to get this snow to stick.

Meanwhile, the snow will certainly stick in the mountains and Foothills. There will be the potential for major impacts in the High Country and possibly into Catawba County.

The event will come to an end Sunday night.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

ALSO READ: Weather-related closings for schools and businesses

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter)