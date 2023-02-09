Open in App
Milford, NJ
See more from this location?
ABCNY

PSE&G supervisor killed by former employee was New Jersey councilman

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtSAG_0khXGAK100

A New Jersey community is mourning a PSE&G supervisor and Milford councilman who was gunned down by an employee at work this week.

The incident happened on Weston Canal Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police called to the scene found 51-year-old Senior Distribution Supervisor Russell Heller dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside the facility.

A former employee, who authorities identified as 58-year-old Gary Curtis, approached Heller and shot him outside of his vehicle, officials said. Curtis was tracked to a parking lot area in Bridgewater Township where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Heller was first elected to the council in 2017 and again in 2020.

"There's no words to describe the loss and sadness that this town is feeling right now, and his family," Milford Mayor Henri Schepens said.

Heller was a hometown guy who cherished everything Milford. And Milford loved him.

"His mother was on council for 20 years, his father was councilman and the mayor, so deeply rooted in this community," Schepens said.

Others are remembering Heller as a perfect gentleman and committed councilman.

Milford Fire Company Station 92 said that Heller was always an advocate of the town's fire company and was always trying to improve whatever he could.

The Milford Merchants Association also released a statement:

"There simply are no words for the tragedy that took place yesterday as our well-loved, kind, hardworking councilman was killed as he arrived at work. Our mayor and fellow council people are devastated. And his daughter, parents, and family are heartbroken beyond comprehension. Anyone who knew Russ found him to be a joy to be around. We surround you with our love and prayers."

Gov. Phil Murphy also released a statement after the shooting:

"Early this morning, a deadly shooting took place outside of a PSE&G facility in Franklin Township. Our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Heller's family and friends in the wake of this tragic act of gun violence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

PSE&G said after the shooting that they were offering support to employees and cooperating with law enforcement.

This was the second councilperson to die by gun violence within a week in the Garden State. A memorial service was held this week Eunice Dwumfour , the New Jersey councilwoman who was shot to death inside her car.

ALSO READ | Crime increasing in area of East NY officer-involved shooting

7 On Your Side Investigates is tracking a rise in violent crime in the East New York neighborhood where an off-duty NYPD officer was shot on Saturday. Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Funeral held for 12-year-old who collapsed and died during football practice in Newark, New Jersey
Newark, NJ3 hours ago
14-year-old killed after stabbing near school in East Side High School in Paterson
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
'RHONJ' star Jennifer Aydin joins Paterson in supporting Turkey after earthquake
Paterson, NJ6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Growing controversy over Staten Island hot dog vendor fighting to keep spot truck had for decades
Staten Island, NY20 hours ago
3 dead, including 1 juvenile in Linden shooting: Police
Linden, NJ2 days ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits Staten Island to talk about protecting law and order
Staten Island, NY23 hours ago
9/11 hero Joseph Pfeifer comes out of retirement to take new job with FDNY
New York City, NY1 day ago
Firefighters battle massive brush fire in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Malcolm X assassination: Lawsuit to allege coverup by NYPD, other government agencies
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Arrest made in hit-and-run wrong way crash that left Rutgers student dead
New Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Hazmat: Lithium-ion battery not the cause of Staten Island fire; over 20 firefighters hurt
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Four-foot alligator caught in Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
The Countdown: Tragedy averted in dangerous Staten Island house fire
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Man killed in Whitestone house fire
New York City, NY4 days ago
Controversy over neighborhood hubs for food delivery workers in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
NYPD officers speak out after ushering kids to safety during U-Haul rampage in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
Search on for person who dumped 4-foot-long alligator in Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Up Close: Preventing fires started by lithium ion batteries; NYU hires its 1st female president
New York City, NY2 days ago
'No One Eats Alone' program promotes tolerance, acceptance at NJ middle school
Teaneck, NJ3 days ago
Eviction 'floodgate' has opened in NYC due to rising rents, end of pandemic era rental aid
New York City, NY5 days ago
New operators plan to bring Central Park's iconic Loeb Boathouse back to life
New York City, NY4 days ago
Thieves steal $50K in items from Givenchy store amid uptick in burglaries in SoHo
New York City, NY3 days ago
Do I tip and if so how much? New York Magazine's etiquette guide triggering debate among New Yorkers
New York City, NY4 days ago
Thieves make off with $50K in items from Givenchy store in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Spring-like weather throws curveball to New York City businesses
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy