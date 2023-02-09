ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!

An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa leaders, don't ruin kids' lives

Aime Wichtendahl is a member of the Hiawatha City Council and first openly trans woman elected to government in Iowa. When Iowa Republicans gained a trifecta in 2017, I told our city manager, “I don’t know what their economic agenda is, but I bet it has something to do with gay marriage and abortion.”
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations

The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
SWISHER, IA
tourcounsel.com

Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11

A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's only February but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season: They're looking for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy