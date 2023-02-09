Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa leaders, don't ruin kids' lives
Aime Wichtendahl is a member of the Hiawatha City Council and first openly trans woman elected to government in Iowa. When Iowa Republicans gained a trifecta in 2017, I told our city manager, “I don’t know what their economic agenda is, but I bet it has something to do with gay marriage and abortion.”
KCJJ
Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations
The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
tourcounsel.com
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids cancels glass recycling and yard waste collection for Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — All yard waste and glass recycling collection has been canceled in Cedar Rapids for Thursday, February 9th. Glass recycling and yard waste will not be collected until the regularly scheduled day of collection next week, February 19th. Garbage and recycling is on...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11
A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's only February but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season: They're looking for...
KCRG.com
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
The Lengthy Wait for New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
