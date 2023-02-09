The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.

SWISHER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO