Read full article on original website
Pennie McCurdy
3d ago
so why isnt the IRS ever prepared for these 'wrenches' every year for any sort of reason that goes on,every year? Every year aftrr Millions have already filed,they say...Dont File Yet! smdh....
Reply
3
Related
AOL Corp
Tax refund calendar: Here’s when you’ll get your refund
Taxpayers can largely expect their tax refunds to arrive two weeks after they file their federal returns — as long as they file the right way and without errors. That’s according to CPA Practice Advisor, a publication for tax pros, which each year publishes a refund timeline based on averages for IRS refunds over the last 20 years. The outlet said refunds could take longer during peak filing times in April, while refunds that include the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit can't be issued until mid-February by law.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. For these five states, the work continues.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
IRS starts accepting filing for tax return; How soon you may get yours?
If you want to collect your 2023 federal tax return sooner, the basic recommendation is to gather your paperwork, file online, and request that your refund be paid to your bank or designated online account via direct deposit. If this method is followed, most taxpayers will receive their returns within...
Social Security update: Recipients will get two direct payment checks on March. Here’s why!
Social Security retirement beneficiaries will receive two payments in March, despite the fact that they generally receive just one payment per month. Due to the fact that the following month, April, begins on a Saturday, recipients are receiving double payments in March. Social Security Payments. When the first day of...
Military.com
'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks
Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Earned Income Tax Credit: Conditions for claiming the maximum $7,000
The IRS will be accepting tax returns from individual and company taxpayers relating to the fiscal year 2022 from January 23 to April 18. In the case that taxpayers are unable to file their returns on time and in the proper format, they can request an extension from the IRS, which will give them until October 15 to complete the process; nevertheless, the associated taxes must be paid by the due date (April 18).
8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
If you haven't filed your taxes yet, that means you still have time to take advantage of some commonly overlooked credits and deductions.
7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023
April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
msn.com
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
President Biden's IRS planning to make a crack down on waiters' tips, and service industry employers
To paraphrase the late President Ronald Reagan, "one of the worst things a business owner wants to hear is, the IRS is on the phone". The same government entity, the Internal Revenue Service under the Biden administration, is now proposing a revenue grabbing action to further crack down on the service industry, and how tips are reported.
Newswest9.com
Yes, the IRS recommended people in up to 22 states wait to file their tax returns
UPDATE: On Feb. 10, 2023, the IRS issued updated guidance for tax filers in states that issued special payments last year. The federal agency said "taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns." You can find the latest information here. The story continues as originally published below:
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
Here's how to find out if you'll receive the Earned Income Tax Credit
The digital tool "EITC Assistant" will allow millions of American taxpayers to verify their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). It is vitally important to clarify that this tax credit will grant up to almost $7000.00 USD in refunds to its beneficiaries.
seniorresource.com
How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?
What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds
Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.
Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement
If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Have You Filed a Claim for the Pepsi $12.75 Million Lawsuit? The Deadline is in February
According to the details of the lawsuit, current and former Pepsi employees who worked at the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022, were affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. Pepsi has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $ 12.75 million after plaintiffs claimed the company failed to accurately pay them after the Kronos data breach.
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Comments / 1