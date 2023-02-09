Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
CleanSpark Pursues Assets Acquisition Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
CleanSpark crypto mining firm has announced its intention to acquire more mining assets despite market challenges. The crypto miner is taking the bold step amid the current crypto winter where miners are suffering from the drop in Bitcoin prices and the high cost of energy. CleanSpark plans to acquire my...
thecoinrise.com
Robinhood to Purchase SBF’s 50M HOOD Shares
American trading platform Robinhood has finally received board of directors approval to buy back the $578 million in stake in their company that was previously acquired by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang. In its fourth-quarter report published on February 8, Robinhood confirmed that the board...
thecoinrise.com
Tether Posts $700M Profit in Q4 2022 Amidst Market Crunch
Despite the huge blow the crypto industry experienced all through last year and the bankruptcy of some crypto exchanges, the company behind the largest stablecoin, Tether, has consistently placed transparency, accountability, and operational excellence above every other thing. As such, the blockchain-enabled platform experienced growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
