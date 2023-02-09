Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office Expresses Shock After Learning Attorney General’s Office Not Present to Oppose Parole Release of Defendant in the KK’s Corner Triple Homicide

Read full article on original website
Parole Rescinded for KK’s Corner Triple Homicide Defendant After Review of Disciplinary Records
Parole Rescinded for KK’s Corner Triple Homicide Defendant After Review of Disciplinary Records. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Parole has been rescinded for KK’s Corner triple homicide defendant Thomas F. Cisco after a review of his disciplinary records. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on February 10,...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
Two Louisiana Felons Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Being Arrested During Traffic Stops
Two Louisiana Felons Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Being Arrested During Traffic Stops. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana felons have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested during traffic stops. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of two defendants for illegal possession of firearms....
KPLC TV
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected
According Eunice Police Chief, Kyle LeBouef, four students have been arrested following a fight a Eunice High.
KPLC TV
Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
KPLC TV
Murder suspect was scheduled for trial next week in separate shooting
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Had he not been arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Da’Marcus Ardoin in Westlake, Kevin Williams Jr. would have gone to trial in St. Landry Parish next week. All three suspects in the killing have prior connection to violent crimes. We looked into...
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
Convicted felons to serve 3+ years each for having guns
A Shreveport man plead guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
70-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Shooting Firearms and Harassing Juveniles
70-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Shooting Firearms and Harassing Juveniles. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A 70-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting firearms and harassing juveniles. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on February 8, 2023, that Deputies were dispatched...
Drug raid lands Acadiana man in jail, faces Heroin and Fentanyl charges
Jacob Odel David, 41, of 538 New Orleans Street, Lake Arthur was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction, life sentence for rape of 10-year-old upheld by Court of Appeal
The conviction and life sentence for a Jennings man found guilty in the rape of a 10-year-old girl has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Jason Ray Craft, 41, was found guilty of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13 in February 2022. Craft...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2023. Marcel Dugar, 41, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated kidnapping of a child; probation detainer; revocation of parole. Obed Paul Samuelson, 40, Birnamwood, WI: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Victor Paul Assunto, 44,...
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
South Louisiana 4-Year-Old Struck and Killed by Mail Truck
A South Louisiana 4-year-old has tragically died after being struck by a mail truck Thursday afternoon. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso tells KLFY deputies responded to a call Thursday afternoon (2/9/23) at around 5:30 pm concerning "a child being hit by a truck at a residence on Joan Street in Lake Charles."
KPLC TV
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
KPLC TV
General Pershing Dr. house fire claims third life
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tragic house fire on General Pershing Drive Saturday has claimed a third life. Gary Joubert, Stephanie Joubert and Zeta Senegar have all passed away after being rescued from the burning home. “The same thing my mom would tell me is the same thing I...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
