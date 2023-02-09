ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office Expresses Shock After Learning Attorney General’s Office Not Present to Oppose Parole Release of Defendant in the KK’s Corner Triple Homicide

 3 days ago
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

70-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Shooting Firearms and Harassing Juveniles

70-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Shooting Firearms and Harassing Juveniles. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A 70-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting firearms and harassing juveniles. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on February 8, 2023, that Deputies were dispatched...
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2023. Marcel Dugar, 41, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated kidnapping of a child; probation detainer; revocation of parole. Obed Paul Samuelson, 40, Birnamwood, WI: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Victor Paul Assunto, 44,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

South Louisiana 4-Year-Old Struck and Killed by Mail Truck

A South Louisiana 4-year-old has tragically died after being struck by a mail truck Thursday afternoon. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso tells KLFY deputies responded to a call Thursday afternoon (2/9/23) at around 5:30 pm concerning "a child being hit by a truck at a residence on Joan Street in Lake Charles."
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

General Pershing Dr. house fire claims third life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tragic house fire on General Pershing Drive Saturday has claimed a third life. Gary Joubert, Stephanie Joubert and Zeta Senegar have all passed away after being rescued from the burning home. “The same thing my mom would tell me is the same thing I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
