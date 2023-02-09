Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa leaders, don't ruin kids' lives
Aime Wichtendahl is a member of the Hiawatha City Council and first openly trans woman elected to government in Iowa. When Iowa Republicans gained a trifecta in 2017, I told our city manager, “I don’t know what their economic agenda is, but I bet it has something to do with gay marriage and abortion.”
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
KCJJ
Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations
The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
tourcounsel.com
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
1230kfjb.com
Photo of ISU Van in front of Marijuana Dispensary
A picture of an Iowa State University vehicle parked in front of a Colorado marijuana dispensary has the school’s lacrosse team in trouble. The ISU Lacrosse team lost its travel privileges because of the picture. But their advocate says Iowa state violated the team’s free speech rights. The Lacrosse team was traveling to Colorado Springs for a game. They say they innocently parked there to eat lunch at a nearby restaurant. They say they did not go into the legal dispensary. Zach Greenburg, advocate for the team, says ISU saw the pictures and punished the team when members returned to Ames. ISU rescinded the use of university vehicles for game travel. Greenburg says ISU didn’t even give the Lacrosse team a hearing or ask about the true facts. Greenburg has sent a Feb. 17 deadline for ISU to respond and hopes to fix the issue without litigation, ISU has confirmed they have received the letter.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids cancels glass recycling and yard waste collection for Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — All yard waste and glass recycling collection has been canceled in Cedar Rapids for Thursday, February 9th. Glass recycling and yard waste will not be collected until the regularly scheduled day of collection next week, February 19th. Garbage and recycling is on...
Unique Waterloo Building Needs To Be Seen From The Sky [PHOTO]
Did a middle school student design this parking ramp?. Sometimes the stuff you find scrolling on the internet might just change your life...this is not one of those times. After scrolling through Reddit the other night I fell down the rabbit hole that is the Iowa Subreddit. That particular evening it had the usual stuff; news about local politics, people asking for restaurant recommendations, and some strange finds.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11
A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's only February but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season: They're looking for...
KCRG.com
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
cbs2iowa.com
Two dead in Saturday night crash in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people are dead after a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night. CRPD says an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were both pronounced dead at a local hospital after they were taken from the scene at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Investigators say their vehicle and a pickup were involved in the crash. The truck's driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. No victims have been named yet.
KBUR
Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud
Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
The Lengthy Wait for New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Will Offer Great Wine List & Food
Another new place to dine, and enjoy one of your favorite wines or a cocktail, will soon be opening in Cedar Rapids. The new spot will always offer 19 wines by the glass, 60 labels of wine, and a full bar. Those 19 wines by the glass offers insight into the name, which is Cellar19 Wine & Deli. As far as the food is concerned, owner Jim Smart told me that they "stay on the healthy side."
KCRG.com
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
ottumwaradio.com
Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death
The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
