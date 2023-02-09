Read full article on original website
Remains found near Jefferson Hills trail identified as 19-year-old missing since November
Skeletal remains found a recreational trail in Jefferson Hills in early January have been identified as a man who had been missing since mid-November. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office late Wednesday identified the man as Dorian Serrano, 19. No hometown was given. On Jan. 2, police said they...
Man struck by vehicle in Rostraver, flown to hospital
A man was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Rostraver Township, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The wreck was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at Fellsburg and Fells Church roads. The vehicle that struck the man...
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
Funeral, procession details set for McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski
Details of the funeral and procession Tuesday for fallen McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski have been announced. Sluganski, 32, of McKeesport was killed in the line of duty Monday while responding to a mental health/domestic incident in the city. He and his partner, Chuck Thomas Jr., 35, were attempting to...
Person rescued after truck rolls into porch in Wilkins Township
A person was rescued from a vehicle that had rolled into a porch in Wilkins Township.
'WTAE Listens': Slain officers and toxic tragedies
A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Two McKeesport police officers shot, one fatally. This week on 'WTAE Listens,' we are looking into how the deaths of police officers and the aversion of an environmental catastrophe are impacting lives across our area. Watch 'WTAE Listens' in the video player above.
Child flown to a hospital after house fire in Salem Township, neighbor helps others escape
A child was flown to a hospital after a fire in Salem Township.
Police arrest man wanted on child luring charges after SWAT situation in Garfield
A SWAT situation that began in Garfield ended with an arrest on Saturday.
Allegheny Township woman accused of letting 3-year-old wander along busy road
An Allegheny Township woman who told police she didn’t know her 3-year-old left the house and walked a mile along a busy road to a Family Dollar store was ordered to stand trial. Micala Nicole Edinger, 26, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive, was held for court on...
SUV slams into Quality Inn in New Kensington
A vehicle crashed through the wall of a hotel in Westmoreland County Saturday morning.
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
Man shot, killed in Northview Heights
A 47-year-old man from McKeesport was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
Allegheny County may charge Pittsburgh officers in Jim Rogers case if feds don't, DA Zappala says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says federal authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the death of Jim Rogers. Rogers was the homeless man who died after being repeatedly tasered by Pittsburgh police during his arrest. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged theft of a bicycle.
