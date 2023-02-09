Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
NBC Connecticut
Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation
A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
Man arrested for allegedly bringing a pellet gun to Bradley International Airport
A man was arrested at Bradley International Airport after allegedly bringing a pellet gun in his carry-on luggage on Saturday morning.
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
NECN
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Eyewitness News
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
Weapons arrest made at Bradley Int'l Airport TSA checkpoint: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Ledyard man was arrested after weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to the airport's TSA checkpoint around 5:37 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said they found that 41-year-old Marvin Leggett had a pellet...
Student taken to hospital after eating edible with THC at school: Hartford police
A student in Hartford was taken to the hospital after police said they ate an edible with THC at school on Friday.
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police lieutenant charged for carrying a gun while under the influence
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested for carrying a gun while under the influence following a crash last year. Authorities said the crash happened on October 30 on Highland Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck veered off the road and hit a parked car,...
Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
Person struck by train in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
westernmassnews.com
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
