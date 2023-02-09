ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Person struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy