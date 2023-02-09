ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joseph Godwin

IMF Improved Their Forecast For The World Economy as Inflation Continues to Decline

The global economy is anticipated to revive as inflation declines, according to the International Monetary Fund. The International Monetary Fund stated on Monday that it projected the global economy to slow this year as central banks continued to raise their interest rates to control inflation, but it also hinted that production would be more adaptable than initially anticipated and that an economic downturn would likely be prevented.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
CNBC

Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data

The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
The Associated Press

Swedish central bank again raises key rate to hit inflation

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank on Thursday raised a key interest rate by half a percentage point, saying inflation “is far too high and has continued to rise.”. Riksbanken has followed other central banks around the world by enacting large interest rate hikes to tamp down price spikes that have consumers paying more for food, energy and much more. The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England also made similar hikes last week.

