Russia's current account surplus shrinks 58.2% in Jan as exports fall
MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lower export volumes saw Russia's current account surplus shrink 58.2% to $8 billion in January, the central bank said on Thursday, squeezing Russia's capital buffers at a time when Moscow is ramping up budget spending.
US economy could see 'second chapter' in pandemic price surge
Another inflation spike could take hold in the U.S. economy as a result of China reopening its economy from COVID-19 lockdowns, according to one analyst.
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
Dollar rises as investors look to next week's inflation report; yen gains
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Friday as investors grew concerned about a U.S. inflation report next week that could show a number that is higher than markets forecast amid data showing expectations for a continued rise in prices over the next year.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Hawkish Russian central bank warns of deficit threat as it holds rates
MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday warned that further widening of the country's budget deficit may compel it to raise interest rates, sending a hawkish signal as it kept the cost of borrowing unchanged but adjusted forecasts for the year ahead.
Inflation has a 75% chance of rebounding or remaining high, top economist warns
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian forecasts a high chance of inflation in the U.S. economy remaining abnormally high this year, despite the Fed's rate hikes.
IMF Improved Their Forecast For The World Economy as Inflation Continues to Decline
The global economy is anticipated to revive as inflation declines, according to the International Monetary Fund. The International Monetary Fund stated on Monday that it projected the global economy to slow this year as central banks continued to raise their interest rates to control inflation, but it also hinted that production would be more adaptable than initially anticipated and that an economic downturn would likely be prevented.
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
Indian central bank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data
The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
Falling online prices point to U.S. goods deflation continuing
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell 1% in January compared to the year before, the fifth consecutive monthly drop, according to new data that offered evidence of the momentum Federal Reserve officials see lowering overall inflation.
Yellen: 'You don't have a recession' when U.S. unemployment at 53-year low
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market.
Fed official says he looks at the price of Stouffer's frozen lasagna to gauge inflation
In an interview with CNN, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he looked at the price of lasagna to think about inflation, which he said is up $5.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
Swedish central bank again raises key rate to hit inflation
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank on Thursday raised a key interest rate by half a percentage point, saying inflation “is far too high and has continued to rise.”. Riksbanken has followed other central banks around the world by enacting large interest rate hikes to tamp down price spikes that have consumers paying more for food, energy and much more. The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England also made similar hikes last week.
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
U.S. data released Wednesday show domestic demand declined somewhat last week, with the appetite from consumer fuels still below pre-pandemic levels.
