Texas State

SFGate

Police: officers shot armed suspect during California chase

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police officers shot and wounded a man they said pulled out a gun following a car and foot chase in Southern California, authorities said. The pursuit began when San Bernardino officers attempted to pull over a car and the driver sped away on Friday, police department officials said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin's Black voters

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin's biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters. A Wisconsin election commissioner bragged about low turnout in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods during last year’s elections. Weeks later, an audio recording surfaced that showed then-President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin campaign team laughing behind closed doors about efforts to reach Black voters in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE

