5 of the Best Foods for Heart Health
When it comes to heart health, some factors are out of your control -- like, say, your blood type. But other factors are more changeable, including your diet. Everyone from the American Heart Association to the US Department of Health and Human Services recommends making specific food choices to support a healthy heart. Because foods for heart health can reduce other potential cardiovascular issues -- like high blood pressure and high cholesterol -- it's worth keeping in mind as you plan your weekly meals.
5 Spices That Can Improve Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
They're high in antioxidants and can even eliminate the need to add salt and sugar.
I'm a cardiologist and this is what I do to keep my cholesterol levels low
Too much of a "bad" type of cholesterol can lead to blocked arteries, which puts people at risk of heart disease and stroke.
Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?
Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
What to Know if Your Doctor Put You on Statins to Lower Cholesterol
Answers to five questions about this common treatment for lowering cholesterol
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?
A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
The Best 4 Proteins You Should be Eating, But Probably Aren’t
If you already saturate your diet with chicken, beef, and salmon, you’re off to a good start when it comes to getting the best protein you need to get a little more buff. And if you toss some beans into the mix for a hit of plant-based protein, that’s an added bonus.
This Is The Worst Type Of Juice For Inflammation And Weight Gain, According To Registered Dietitians: Hi-C
If you’re trying to lose weight, you may be making some major changes to your diet. For example, maybe you’ve made efforts to cut out processed snacks, frozen foods, and sugary sodas. However, it’s possible you’re forgetting about one type of beverag...
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
How much water do you really need to drink a day?
Water seems to come with the rule of eight: Drink eight 8-ounce glasses per day for good health, according to popular and much-repeated advice. But is that really the case? Here’s what to know about how much water you really need:. What are the health benefits of water?. “There’s...
Why Hypertension, Heart Attack, Stroke Risks are Higher in the Winter
Research and experts indicate that cold weather puts stress on the heart. It can increase the risk of high blood pressure and even heart attacks. Individuals at higher risk for cardiovascular disease in warm weather are more likely to have high blood pressure or heart failure when the temperatures dip.
Blueberries might be an anti-aging food
Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Black older Americans found to be aging faster than white counterparts
A team of Penn researchers found that Black Americans are aging faster than white Americans, and inequities in socioeconomic resources is the main cause. Scientists measure age with more data than just a birthdate. Biological age accounts for the various experiences in life that may slow or quicken the way your body ages.
Lima Bean: Expert opinions, health risks, and more
Bachelor in Nutrition · 1 years of experience · Brazil. The high amount of dietary fiber and protein contained in lima beans lowers the glycemic index and controls blood sugar. Beans are high in dietary fiber. They help in lowering the glycemic index of foods. Just as it slows down the absorption of blood sugar in the body and is therefore helpful for diabetes.
Longevity analysis identifies 8 key social factors
Social factors affect an individual’s future health, but there’s currently no practical way to summarize the prognostic impact of relationship strength, financial circumstances, and other aspects of our social lives. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco, are aiming to change that. The...
